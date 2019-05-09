Ex-navy chief refutes Modi's claim that Rajiv Gandhi used INS Viraat as 'personal taxi', says ex-PM was on official duty

Former navy chief Admiral Laxminarayan Ramdas on Thursday released a statement refuting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claim that the late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi had used INS Viraat as a "personal taxi" for ten days. "I would like to state unequivocally, that this was not the case," Ramdas said in his statement.

The former navy chief quoted parts of written responses from retired Vice Admiral Vinod Pasricha (then captain and commanding officer of INS Viraat) and other officials. He also referred to a note from an officer who was then the naval officer in charge of Lakshadweep islands.

"Prime Minister and Mrs Gandhi were embarked on board INS Viraat off Trivandrum enroute Lakshadweep. The Prime Minister was at Trivandrum as chief guest for the National Games prize distribution. He was going to Lakshadweep on official duty, to Chair a meeting of IDA ( Islands Development Authority) . This meeting is held alternately in Lakshadweep and in Andamans," he said in the statement.

Ramdas in his statement also stressed that "there were no foreigners with" the former prime minister when he was on board INS Viraat.

He also pointed out that the "PM is authorised to travel along with his spouse by service aircraft on official duties".

Ramdas' statement comes hours after the Congress hit back at Modi for making the allegation against Rajiv.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera also said that Pasricha has clarified that Rajiv was on an official visit on INS Viraat and not on a vacation.

"But facts don't matter to Modi. He doesn't have anything to talk about his own achievements. Rahul Gandhi has been challenging him for last six months now to debate on Rafale deal, demonetisation, unemployment, but Modi does not have the courage to speak," Khera said at a press conference.

"Modiji tells us that 30 years ago, Rajiv went for a holiday in INS Viraat. The prime minister is a serial liar. A senior official has exposed his lies today. Retired Vice Admiral Vinod Pasricha appeared on channels some time back and stated that this is a lie and the then PM was on an official visit and not on a holiday," he said.

Modi, at a rally in New Delhi on Wednesday, accused the Gandhi family of misusing warship INS Viraat for a holiday when Rajiv Gandhi was at the helm, launching a fresh attack on the late Congress leader days after throwing the "bhrashtachari number 1 (corrupt number 1)" barb at him.

"Ever imagined that a premier warship of the Indian armed forces could be used as a taxi for a personal holiday? One dynasty did it," Modi claimed. The navy was made to host the Gandhi family and Rajiv Gandhi's in-laws, and a helicopter was also deployed in their service, Modi claimed, adding that when a family becomes supreme, the country's security is at stake.

"INS Viraat was insulted by using it as a personal taxi. This happened when Rajiv and his family was out for a 10-day vacation. INS Viraat was deployed for securing our maritime boundary. But it was diverted to take the Gandhi family which was out for a vacation," Modi had said.

Congress leaders, including its president Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, have hit out at Modi for his barb at their father, who was India's prime minister between 1984 and 1989.

With inputs from PTI

