Daily Bulletin: Narendra Modi in Ayodhya as Rahul, Priyanka chart central UP; Cyclone Fani now 'extremely severe' storm; day's top stories

Poll focus shifts to Uttar Pradesh as Modi, Rahul, Priyanka go full throttle with campaigning

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will all be in Uttar Pradesh today, campaigning before the fifth phase of election due Monday. While the prime minister has a key rally scheduled in Ayodhya, where all eyes will remain on whether he will visit the disputed Ram Mandir site to pray, Priyanka will have a busy day campaigning in Central Uttar Pradesh, including her brother's constituency Amethi. When Priyanka was in Ayodhya last, she had chosen to skip visiting the Ram temple, but she payed obeisance at other Hindu religious spots in the city.

Rahul, meanwhile, will be campaigning in Sitapur and Barabanki. Modi and Rahul are also due to address rallies in Madhya Pradesh, later in the day.

Cyclone Fani intensifies into 'extremely severe cyclonic storm'

Cyclone Fani, which is forming over the Bay of Bengal with wind speeds up to 200 kmph, has turned into an "extremely severe cyclonic" storm, the N

avy said late on Tuesday night. Coastal Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are on high alert. Cyclone Fani is expected to hit the Odisha coast by 3 May. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked his officials and the National Crisis Management Committee to stay in touch with the states at risk from Cyclone Fani.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is deploying 41 teams at areas considered to be vulnerable - Andhra Pradesh (8), Odisha (28) and West Bengal (5). The NDRF has also kept on standby 13 teams in West Bengal and 10 in Andhra Pradesh. Fishermen have been asked not to venture out far in areas southwest and southeast of Bay of Bengal.

Election Commission's clean chit to prime minister speech on Rahul opting for Wayanad

The Election Commission on Tuesday gave a clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his speech in Wardha in which he lashed out at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for contesting from Wayanad and had "indicated" that the Kerala constituency had more voters from the minority community. The Congress had earlier in April approached the EC and had sought action against Modi's "divisive" speech. While addressing a rally in Wardha on 1 April, the prime minister had reportedly said, the Opposition party was "scared" to field its leaders from constituencies where the majority dominates.

"Burning files won't save you": Rahul's jibe at Modi after fire reported at Shastri Bhawan

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi saw a political opportunity when a fire was reported from Delhi's Shastri Bhawan. The building in the heart of the city houses several government departments, and various files are stored there. Although there was no word on any damage caused by the fire, Rahul took at Modi saying "burning files" won't hide the corruption under his government.

"Modi ji burning files is not going to save you. Your day of judgement is coming," Rahul said in a tweet.

Following this, Union minister Prakash Javadekar jumped into the battlefield and accused Rahul of "spreading lies.

.@RahulGandhi ji, stop peddling lies! The fire in Shastri Bhavan has caused no damage to any files. The waste and scrap kept on the top floor caught fire and was extinguished within 30 minutes. Do your homework before casting allegations. One more jhoot of Congress! — Chowkidar Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) April 30, 2019

The case of two voter IDs

Politics has heated up in Delhi over the issue of key public figures carrying 'two voter IDs'. Aam Aadmi Party's North East Delhi candidate Atishi had filed a complaint against her contender, BJP's Gautam Gambhir for allegedly possessing two voter ID cards. Meanwhile, BJP's Harish Khurana too has filed a complaint against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, levelling a similar charge. Delhi's Tees Hazari court is scheduled to hear both matters today. While Gambhir denied the claim, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj tried to downplay the BJP’s allegation. He said that Sunita Kejriwal, unlike Gambhir, is not a candidate in the Lok Sabha elections. “Even then, if BJP wants to equate the two cases, let both Gautam Gambhir and Mrs Kejriwal be disqualified from 2019 elections.”

Sebi directs NSE to pay over Rs 625 cr in misuse of its co-location facility

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday directed National Stock Exchange to pay more than Rs 625 crore in the case of misuse of its co-location facility. Sebi has been probing alleged lapses in high-frequency trading offered through NSE's co-location facility.

Besides, the bourse's two former chief executive officers—Ravi Narain and Chitra Ramkrishna—have been asked to disgorge 25 percent of respective salaries drawn during a certain period. They have also been prohibited from "associating with a listed company or a Market Infrastructure Institution or any other market intermediary for a period of five years," Sebi said in a 104-page order.

According to the order, the exchange has also been prohibited from accessing the securities market directly or indirectly for six months.

Facebook F8 developers conference

Facebook at its annual F8 developer conference announced plenty of new features and improvements to Facebook’s family of apps, products and services. Key among these was the big update to the Facebook web and mobile app that now features a revamped design and a focus on Groups. Facebook-owned Oculus too launched a brand new VR headset called the Oculus Quest alongside the announcement for the Rift S. Both will go on sale in the US from 21 May at $399.

Chennai Super Kings look to reclaim top spot against Delhi Capitals

The Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, two teams who have already secured a place in the playoffs will battle it out in the top of the table clash on Wednesday at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. CSK captain MS Dhoni's availability remain an uncertainty after a bout of fever that kept him out of action in the previous game.

Sooraj Pancholi-starrer Satellite Shankar to now release on 6 September

Actor Sooraj Pancholi's next Satellite Shankar has been delayed by two months. The film, directed by Irfan Kamal, was earlier scheduled to release on 5 July this year but now has been moved to 6 September, the makers said in a statement.​

