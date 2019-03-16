Daily Bulletin: 9 Indians missing since New Zealand mosque shootings; BJP to announce first list of candidates; day's top stories

Nine Indians missing in New Zealand shooting

Nine Indians are presumed missing after shooters killed 49 people in two mosques of Christchurch city in New Zealand. The Indian embassy is in touch with local authorities.

The 49 that were gunned down were Muslims who'd gathered for the traditional Friday prayers, which most followers of Islam attend in neighbourhoods as part of community worship. The specific act of targeting innocent worshippers was initially not officially deemed as a terrorist act and was being treated as an action by a shooter.

However, New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern called the incident a terrorist attack in a press conference, saying the suspects held "extremist views" that have no place in New Zealand or the world.

Auditor at fault, says BMC on foot overbridge collapse

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has said that the bridge which collapsed was not 35 years old and has alleged that the consultant who conducted structural audit in 2018 noted the year of construction wrong.

In 2018, a firm named DD Desai's Associated Engineering Consultants and Analysts Pvt Ltd concluded that the bridge was "in a fairly good condition." However, it also said that concrete slabs showed the effects of corrosion, and cracks had formed on some of the railings.

BJP to release its first list of candidates; Rahul in Uttarakhand

As the battle to win the general election intensifies, Bharatiya Janata Party is set to release its first list of candidates after a crucial meet of the party's Central Election Committee which will be chaired by BJP president Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The list is likely to have the names of most of the candidates who will stand for the first phase of polling, on 11 April in 91 seats.

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati and YSR Congress president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (whose uncle was murdered on Friday) are also likely to announce their respective parties' first list of candidates on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address rallies and visit the families of Major Chitresh Singh Bisht who died while detonating a mine two days after the Pulwama terror attack, and ASI Mohan Lal and Major Vibhuti Shanker Dhoundiyal, who died in the Pulwama encounter which ended in the death of the terror attack's mastermind.

A team of the Election Commission will tour West Bengal, Tripura, Assam and Manipur from 16 to 19 March to review poll preparedness.

TN govt to pay Rs 25 lakh to survivor in Pollachi rape case

The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court has ordered the Tamil Nadu government to pay Rs 25 lakh as compensation to the survivor of the Pollachi rape for "violation of her privacy" and has directed the Tamil Nadu government to pass a fresh order.

The court has further instructed police to remove all the videos related to the case. And inquiry has been ordered on Coimbatore superintendent of police Pandiya Rajan, who revealed the victim's name and said only four people and no political parties were involved in the crime.

Boeing to upgrade 737 MAX stall prevention system in 10 days

Boeing in the next 10 days will roll out an upgrade to the MCAS stall prevention system for 737 MAX aircraft that have had two deadly accidents in recent months, two industry sources told AFP.

The system was implicated in the crash of a 737 Max 8 in Indonesia in October but the sources cautioned that the cause of the fatal Ethiopia Airlines accident last weekend has not yet been determined.

The software fix, which was already underway prior to the latest incident, will only take about two hours to install, said the sources, who asked not to be identified.

The MAX aircraft have been grounded worldwide in the wake of Sunday's crash near Addis Ababa that killed 157 passengers and crew, and Boeing has halted deliveries of its top-selling model.

India awarded rights to host FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in 2020

India have been awarded the rights to host the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in 2020. The decision was made on Friday at the FIFA Council meeting held on Friday in Miami.

By virtue of being hosts, India will take part in the 16-team event for the first time in their history. India will be hosting its second FIFA World Cup in four years after hosting the U-17 Men's World Cup in 2017.

Snapchat to announce new gaming platform for developers

Snapchat's parent company Snap Inc. has been wooing developers to its yet to launch gaming platform in a bid to attract more users to the social network. While there were no details about a launch timeline for this new gaming platform, Cheddar has now confirmed that the same will be announced in April this year.

The long-rumoured platform, internally referred to as "Project Cognac" will feature games from third-party developers and work in the Snapchat app itself. The new gaming platform will be announced at Snap’s summit for content and developer partners in Los Angeles on 4 April.

