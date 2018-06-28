Snapchat's parent company Snap may be on the lookout to explore new territory, as a report suggests that the company may be thinking about introducing a gaming hub within Snapchat.

According to a report by The Information, Snap is already going ahead with the plan and is expected to have the platform ready by the end of this year. The company is already signing on game publishers to get on board and seems quite serious about having the platform ready at the earliest.

As reported by TechCrunch, a gaming hub within Snapchat could be a good avenue for the company to venture into, given how much effort Snap has been pouring into the Lens Studio software for developers to create specialised AR filters. Snap had also acquired a web-based 3D game engine called PlayCanvas last year. This means that it already has a backbone in place for a robust gaming platform.

What is not clear yet though, is what kind of games are we going to see on the platform going forward.

It is likely that we will see a bevy of AR gaming titles, but there is a possibility that we see games which are not too hardware intensive since a good chunk of Snapchat users happen to use less-optimised Android smartphones.

While we all love the idea of having games on Snapchat, the idea in itself is not the first as we have already seen the likes of Facebook Messenger experiment with mini-games on its platform.

Hence it is unlikely that Snap is trying to compete with anyone in the gaming space just yet, but is rather trying to create an ecosystem within the app which would entice more users.