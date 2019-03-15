Madras HC directs Tamil Nadu govt to pay Rs 25 lakh to Pollachi rape survivor for 'violation of privacy'

The Madras High Court on Friday directed the Tamil Nadu government to pay an interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the survivor in the Pollachi rape case for "violation of her privacy", according to several media reports.

A bench of Justice N Kirubakaran and SS Sundar strongly censured Coimbatore superintendent of police R Pandiarajan for having revealed the name of the survivor on 1 March at a press conference, The News Minute reported. The police also reportedly revealed the name of the survivor on 6 March in a press statement.

The Madras High Court also asked the state government to take action against Pandiarajan, India Today reported.

Four, including key accused Thirunavakkarasu, were arrested late last month in connection with the case which sent shock waves after a leaked video in which the woman was screaming and resisting her assailants went viral.

There were also reports that the four had indulged in similar sexual harassment of several other women over the past seven years after befriending them.

The case assumed political overtones after a local functionary of ruling AIADMK allegedly attacked the victim's brother for lodging a police complaint about the harassment and was expelled from the party.

Opposition parties led by DMK have accused the AIADMK of attempting to shield the accused, a charge it denies.

The state government Tuesday decided to recommend a CBI probe into the case.

With inputs from PTI

