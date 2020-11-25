Cyclone Nivar expected to intensify soon: List of helplines in various districts of Tamil Nadu

The IMD has sounded a red alert in Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi and Perambalur districts

Severe cyclonic storm ''Nivar'' will intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm over the next 12 hours and cross the coast between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Wednesday midnight or early Thursday, the India Meteorological Department said.

Meanwhile, water will be released from Chembarambakkam lake, one of the key drinking water sources to the city, since it was nearing capacity, by noon, the government said.

In its latest bulletin on Wednesday, the IMD said the cyclone in the Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards during the past six hours and lay centred at 5.30 am on Wednesday at about 290 km east-southeast of Cuddalore, around 300 kilometres east southeast of Puducherry and 350 kilometres south southeast of Chennai.

"It is very likely to intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm during next 12 hours. It is very likely to move northwestwards and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Puducherry during midnight of 25 November and early hours of 26 November as a very severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph," it said.

The IMD has sounded a red alert in Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi and Perambalur districts, reported The New Indian Express.

According to The News Minute, here is a list of emergency helplines released by the government:

Chennai

Toll free number: 1913

Helpline: 044 2538 4530, 044 25384530, 044 25243454

Chengalpattu

Helpline: 044 27427412, 044 27427414

Ranipet

Arakkonam: 04177236360, 9445000507

Arcot: 04172 235568, 9445000505

Walajah: 04172 232519, 94445000506

Nagapattinam

Helpline: 04365 252500

Ariyalur

Helpline: 04329 226709

Cuddalore

Helpline: 04142220700

Kancheepuram

Helpline WhatsApp: 9445071077

Tiruvarur

Helpline WhatsApp: 934536838

Thanjavur

Helpline: 9345336838

Coimbatore

Helpline: 0422 230114, 0422 2301523

Karaikal

Free helpline numbers: 1070/ 1077

Control Room: 04368 228801, 04368 227704

Whatsapp number: 99438 06263

Disaster management control room: 1077, 044 27237207

With inputs from PTI