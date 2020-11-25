Cyclone Nivar expected to intensify soon: List of helplines in various districts of Tamil Nadu
The IMD has sounded a red alert in Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi and Perambalur districts
Severe cyclonic storm ''Nivar'' will intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm over the next 12 hours and cross the coast between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Wednesday midnight or early Thursday, the India Meteorological Department said.
Meanwhile, water will be released from Chembarambakkam lake, one of the key drinking water sources to the city, since it was nearing capacity, by noon, the government said.
In its latest bulletin on Wednesday, the IMD said the cyclone in the Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards during the past six hours and lay centred at 5.30 am on Wednesday at about 290 km east-southeast of Cuddalore, around 300 kilometres east southeast of Puducherry and 350 kilometres south southeast of Chennai.
Follow LIVE updates on Cyclone Nivar here
"It is very likely to intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm during next 12 hours. It is very likely to move northwestwards and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Puducherry during midnight of 25 November and early hours of 26 November as a very severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph," it said.
The IMD has sounded a red alert in Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi and Perambalur districts, reported The New Indian Express.
According to The News Minute, here is a list of emergency helplines released by the government:
Chennai
Toll free number: 1913
Helpline: 044 2538 4530, 044 25384530, 044 25243454
Chengalpattu
Helpline: 044 27427412, 044 27427414
Ranipet
Arakkonam: 04177236360, 9445000507
Arcot: 04172 235568, 9445000505
Walajah: 04172 232519, 94445000506
Nagapattinam
Helpline: 04365 252500
Ariyalur
Helpline: 04329 226709
Cuddalore
Helpline: 04142220700
Kancheepuram
Helpline WhatsApp: 9445071077
Tiruvarur
Helpline WhatsApp: 934536838
Thanjavur
Helpline: 9345336838
Coimbatore
Helpline: 0422 230114, 0422 2301523
Karaikal
Free helpline numbers: 1070/ 1077
Control Room: 04368 228801, 04368 227704
Whatsapp number: 99438 06263
Disaster management control room: 1077, 044 27237207
With inputs from PTI
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Kashmir gets season's first snowfall as temperature dips in North India; Andhra, Tamil Nadu brace for severe cyclone
Delhi experienced a cold wave where the minimum temperature dropped to 6.3 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the month of November since 2003
CA Exams 2020: ICAI postpones exams to Dec in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry due to Cyclone Nivar
ICAI has said that CA November admit card 2020 that has already been issued would remain valid for the rescheduled date
Cyclone Nivar likely to cross Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh on 25 Nov; heavy rain expected in Chennai, Puducherry
IMD has also advised farmers to harvest their crops without delay in the south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema districts as winds are expected to cross speeds of 100 kmph during landfall