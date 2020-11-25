Cyclone Nivar LIVE Updates: 'Very severe cyclonic storm' to make landfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry; IMD predicts winds up to 145 kmph

Cyclone Nivar LIVE Updates: Cyclone Nivar is expected to intensify into a 'very severe cyclonic storm' and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram on Wednesday

Nivar is the second cyclone in the Bay of Bengal this year

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had initially predicted that Cyclone Nivar was likely to intensify into a 'severe cyclonic storm' but has now estimated that it will intensify further.

Cyclone Nivar is expected to intensify into a 'very severe cyclonic storm' and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram on the late evening of 25 November, IMD director general Mrutunjay Mohapatra said on Tuesday.

Hyderabad is expected to experience heavy rainfall on 26-27 November in wake of cyclone Nivar, which will make landfall on the Tamil Nadu coast on Wednesday, reported the Times of India .

NDRF chief SN Pradhan also said they are prepared for a "high level of intensity and the worst form" of the cyclonic storm as it surges from the Bay of Bengal towards the southern coastline.

Nearly 1,200 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescue personnel have been deployed in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry and 800 others are on standby in view of cyclone Nivar, the "very severe cyclonic storm" which is expected to make landfall Wednesday evening.

According to IMD, Cyclone Nivar is very likely to intensify further into a "very severe cyclonic storm' by Wednesday evening. It is expected to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram during 25 November late evening as a very severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had initially predicted that Cyclone Nivar was likely to intensify into a 'severe cyclonic storm' but has now estimated that it will intensify further.

Nivar is the second cyclone in the Bay of Bengal this year.

In May, Cyclone Amphan had developed into a 'super cyclonic storm'. "Our forecast is it will intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm by (Tuesday) tonight. It is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Puducherry during 25 November late evening as a very severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 120 to 130 kilometres per hour gusting to 145 kmph," Mohapatra said.

Besides strong winds, the cyclone is also expected to bring heavy rains. The IMD has issued red alert for coastal and north interior Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, for 25 November, the top meteorologist said.

"Isolated extremely heavy rainfall activity also very likely over coastal and north interior Tamil Nadu and Puducherry (Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Karaikal, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Ariyalur and Perabalu districts during 24th and Kadalur, Kallakurchi, Puducherry, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Chengalpattu to Ariyalur, Perambalur and Karaikal districts during 25) and over Nellore and Chittoor districts of Andhra Pradesh on 25 and over Rayalseema and southeast Telangana on 26 November," the IMD said.

He added that cyclone leads to multi-hazard scenario. In event of the cyclone, there could be serious damage to thatched huts, disruption of power and communication lines, damage to roads, uprooting of trees. There could be damage to horticulture crops like banana and papaya.

The IMD has also suggested total suspension of fishing operations and motorboats and small boats, shifting of people residing in coastal areas to safer places, judicious regulation of road, air and rail traffic. He said the IMD will issue hourly updates from 25 November when the cyclone crosses the coast.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry regarding the situation in the wake of Cyclone Nivar and assured them of all possible support from the Centre.

In a tweet, the prime minister said, "Spoke to Tamil Nadu CM Shri @EPSTamilNadu and Puducherry CM Shri @VNarayanasami regarding the situation in the wake of Cyclone Nivar. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety and well-being of those living in the affected areas."

NCMC takes stock of cyclone

The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) on Tuesday took stock of the status of the cyclone and assured the states of all possible help, including the early release of disaster relief fund. The NCMC, headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, also directed all concerned to continue work aiming at zero loss of life and early restoration of normalcy in the affected areas that include power and telecommunications networks, an official spokesperson said.

The NCMC reviewed the status of impending cyclone Nivar at a meeting held through video-conferencing with the chief secretaries of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The chief secretaries of the three states, directors general of India Meteorological Department and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) briefed the NCMC about their preparedness and mentioned that the authorities are fully prepared to meet any eventuality.

The chief of the NDRF said so far 30 teams of the force have been deployed in the three states, while 20 more teams have been kept on standby for immediate deployment. A team of NDRF comprises of about 40 personnel.

The NCMC was also informed that about 15 districts of the three states are expected to hit by the cyclone and several thousand people living along the coastline have been shifted to shelter houses, the spokesperson said. The cabinet secretary assured the chief secretaries all necessary assistance, and Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla conveyed that the required financial assistance from the National Disaster Relief Fund will be released on Wednesday.

The cabinet secretary also asked everyone to circulate the Do's and Don'ts to the people living along the coastal areas asking them to stay calm, ignore rumours, keep mobile phones charged, listen to radio, not to enter damaged buildings, leave home for safer places if current house is not secured and switch off the main power connection, among others. The meeting was informed about the coordination between the NDRF and other agencies to meet this challenge.

The director general of the India Meteorological Department made a presentation on the present situation and mentioned that the status is being shared with the state governments concerned. It was stressed in the meeting that the advisories issued to the fishermen asking them not to go into the sea should be strictly implemented, the spokesperson said.

The secretaries of various central government ministries and departments attended the meeting.

Nearly 1,200 NDRF personnel deployed

Nearly 1,200 NDRF rescue personnel have been deployed in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry and 800 others are on standby. NDRF chief SN Pradhan also said they are prepared for a "high level of intensity and the worst form" of the cyclonic storm as it surges from the Bay of Bengal and marches towards the southern coastline.

"We are keeping a close watch on the development and we are coordinating with the affected states," he told a press conference. "It is a rapidly developing situation and it could take the shape of a very severe cyclonic storm that has a speed of about 120-130 km per hour."

The cyclone may bring fairly widespread to widespread rainfall and thunderstorm in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Telangana. The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into southwest and adjoining west central and southeast Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar and along and off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts. Also the fishermen out at the sea are advised to return to the coast.

'Stay indoors, stay safe'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged people to follow safety measures, He also urged people to stay indoors and asked Congress workers to provide assistance wherever needed.

"Cyclone Nivar is making its presence felt in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and parts of Andhra Pradesh. Please follow all safety measures. I appeal to all Congress workers to provide assistance to those in need. Stay indoors, stay safe," Rahul said on Twitter.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday asked the Collectors to be on high alert and take all necessary precautionary measures to prevent damage. The chief minister held a video conference with Collectors of SPS Nellore, Prakasam, Guntur, Krishna, Chittoor, Kadapa, Kurnool and Anantapuramu districts and reviewed the situation in view of the cyclone.

Though the cyclone would make its landfall in Tamil Nadu, heavy rains were likely in south coastal and Rayalaseema districts from Wednesday evening, the chief minister said. "About 11-20 cm of rainfall is expected in SPS Nellore, Chittoor, parts of Kadapa, coastal areas of Prakasam, Kurnool and Anantapuramu districts.

Winds with speed ranging from 65-75 kmph are also likely. We have to be geared up for this," the chief minister told the Collectors. Jagan asked Collectors of SPS Nellore, Chittoor and Prakasam districts to concentrate on opening relief camps wherever required for moving people to safety.

Prime focus should be on preventing loss of lives and damage to properties, he added. Jagan pointed out that reservoirs and tanks were filled to the brim due to heavy rains in October.

Fresh rains could cause breaches to tanks and hence they should be constantly monitored and precautionary measurestaken to prevent breaches. He also directed the officials to keep NDRF and SDRF teams ready to attend to any emergency.

Meanwhile, the State Disaster Management Commissioner K Kanna Babu said in a release that two teams of SDRF and one of NDRF were positioned in SPS Nellore district while SDRF teams were also sent to Prakasam and Chittoor districts.

With inputs from PTI