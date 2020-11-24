Cyclone Nivar Live Updates: IMD upgrades Nivar to 'very severe cyclonic storm'; Southern Railways cancels six special trains

Cyclone Nivar Live Updates: Nivar is expected to make landfall on Wednesday afternoon between Tamil Nadu’s Karaikal and Mahabalipuram, bringing heavy rains to Chennai, Villupuram, Cuddalore and Puducherry
According to the weather department, Nivar is likely to be a very severe cyclonic storm and will move west-northwestwards in the next 12 hours
Cyclone Nivar LATEST Updates: The Tamil Nadu government has declared a public holiday in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday as the state braces for the cross over of Cyclone Nivar late in the evening of 25 November. As per the government order, only essential services will continue to operate tomorrow.
The NDRF has earmarked 30 teams to launch rescue and relief operations in view of the cyclone Nivar that is expected to hit the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry between Tuesday and Thursday, officials said on Monday.
A senior National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officer said while 12 teams have been pre-deployed, 18 are on standby in these states and the Union Territory of Puducherry.
These teams will further be deployed in coordination with local authorities for relief and rescue works, including assistance in evacuation of locals from affected areas.
A NDRF team has about 35 to 45 personnel, depending on the task at hand, and they are equipped with tree and pole cutters, basic medicines and other tools to help affected people.
The National Crisis Management Committee, headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, on Monday met and apart from reviewing various measures in view of the cyclone, it also directed various stakeholders, including state governments concerned, to continue to work with an aim of zero loss of life and early restoration of normalcy in affected areas.
Cyclone Nivar is likely to move northwest and cross the north Tamil Nadu coast and south Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, bringing heavy rains in Chennai, Villupuram, Cuddalore and Puducherry. Nivar is expected to intensify into a cyclone on Tuesday and will likely make landfall on Wednesday afternoon between Tamil Nadu’s Karaikal and Mahabalipuram.