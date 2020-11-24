Cyclone Nivar Live Updates: IMD upgrades Nivar to 'very severe cyclonic storm'; Southern Railways cancels six special trains

Cyclone Nivar Live Updates: Nivar is expected to make landfall on Wednesday afternoon between Tamil Nadu’s Karaikal and Mahabalipuram, bringing heavy rains to Chennai, Villupuram, Cuddalore and Puducherry

The Tamil Nadu government has declared a public holiday in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday as the state braces for the cross over of Cyclone Nivar late in the evening of 25 November. As per the government order, only essential services will continue to operate tomorrow.

She said in a release that the IMD had warned of the possible impact of cyclone 'Nivar' along the coastline of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Puducherry is expected to be 'severely impacted' by the cyclone and there was a grave danger to life, health and safety of the public because of the cyclone predicted.

District Collector Purva Garg said the order prevents collection of people or movement of people in public places. All shops and business establishments were directed to be closed from 9 pm on Tuesday to 6 am on Thursday.

The Puducherry district administration on Tuesday imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC in this region to prevent movement of people in public places, in the wake of cyclone warning issued by the Indian Meteorological department.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy in view of Cyclone Nivar. "Spoke to Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and will speak to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister. A cyclone is active on our eastern shores which will affect these states. GOI teams are active and at spot. Centre and states are working together, priority is to evaluate and save people."

While intermittent rains lashed several parts of the state and union territory, the department said rainfall is very likely at most places in Tamil Nadu, Puduchery and Karaikal with heavy to very heavy showers at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on Wednesday.

The deep depression over Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm, ‘Nivar’ and it is likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm and cross the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts on November 25, the Met department said on Tuesday.

"I just had a meeting with IMD Chief, Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra and he said the rains have already picked up and the landfall of the cyclone will happen sometime early morning tomorrow. Cyclone is moving along the expected lines and it is going to be a severe cyclone. The speed of the cyclone can range from 85-110 kmph and that is what we call a negotiable cyclone," SN Pradhan, Director General, NDRF added, reports MoneyControl.

Nivar cyclone is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the south-western Bay of Bengal coastal area of the country during the evening of November 25 as India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Tuesday that the deep depression has intensified into a cyclonic storm.

The special train services that have been cancelled are:

Six special trains of the Thiruvananthapuram division of the Southern Railways have been cancelled on 25 November as Cyclone Nivar is expected to make landfall over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts tomorrow, as per IMD forecast.

#WATCH : Visuals from Gandhi Beach in Puducherry as strong winds hit the region, sea turns rough. #NivarCyclone is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu & Puducherry coasts between Karaikal & Mamallapuram on the evening of 25th November, as per IMD. pic.twitter.com/hFXEBlpOXA

Cyclone Nivar is making its presence felt in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and parts of Andhra Pradesh. Please follow all safety measures. I appeal to all Congress workers to provide assistance to those in need. Stay indoors, stay safe.

Meanwhile, 6 NDRF teams moved to Cuddalore from Arakkonam and 2 NDRF teams stationed at Chennai.

According to the weather department, Nivar is likely to be a very severe cyclonic storm and will move west-northwestwards in the next 12 hours and intensify further by November 25 evening with a wind speed of 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph. Nivar landfall is expected to occur between Mahabalipuram and Puducherry on November 25 evening.

Cyclone Nivar LATEST Updates: The Tamil Nadu government has declared a public holiday in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday as the state braces for the cross over of Cyclone Nivar late in the evening of 25 November. As per the government order, only essential services will continue to operate tomorrow.

The NDRF has earmarked 30 teams to launch rescue and relief operations in view of the cyclone Nivar that is expected to hit the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry between Tuesday and Thursday, officials said on Monday.

A senior National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officer said while 12 teams have been pre-deployed, 18 are on standby in these states and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

These teams will further be deployed in coordination with local authorities for relief and rescue works, including assistance in evacuation of locals from affected areas.

A NDRF team has about 35 to 45 personnel, depending on the task at hand, and they are equipped with tree and pole cutters, basic medicines and other tools to help affected people.

The National Crisis Management Committee, headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, on Monday met and apart from reviewing various measures in view of the cyclone, it also directed various stakeholders, including state governments concerned, to continue to work with an aim of zero loss of life and early restoration of normalcy in affected areas.

Cyclone Nivar is likely to move northwest and cross the north Tamil Nadu coast and south Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, bringing heavy rains in Chennai, Villupuram, Cuddalore and Puducherry. Nivar is expected to intensify into a cyclone on Tuesday and will likely make landfall on Wednesday afternoon between Tamil Nadu’s Karaikal and Mahabalipuram.