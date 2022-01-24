CTET December 2021 response sheet out at ctet.nic.in; check direct link here

Applicants can download their CTET 2021 response sheet by entering the application number and either the date of birth or password

The response sheet for the Common Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2021 has been put out by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Candidates can download the CTET December 2021 response sheet from the official website at https://ctet.nic.in/.

Applicants can download their CTET 2021 response sheet by entering the application number and either the date of birth or password. The question paper of the CTET 2021 has also been released by the CBSE.

Steps to download CTET 2021 response sheet:

― Visit the official website at https://ctet.nic.in/

― Click on the link for the CTET December 2021 response sheet that is given on the main page

― Enter the required details such as your CTET application number

― The CTET 2021 response sheet will be visible on your screen

― Check and download the response sheet for future use

Check direct link here.

CTET candidates can tally their answers and raise objections once the answer key of the paper is out. According to news reports, the CTET December 2021 answer key is expected to be released soon. No official date has been announced by the CBSE for the answer key.

The final answer key of the CTET 2021 will be released once the objections raised by the candidates on the answer key are reviewed by the CBSE, as per Indian Express.

The CTET December 2021 session was held from 16 December 2021 to 21 January 2022. The exam tests the eligibility of candidates to teach students in CBSE-affiliated schools. Paper I of the CTET is for aspirants who want to teach Classes 1 to 5. Paper II is held for candidates who want to teach Classes 5 to 8.

The CTET December 2021 exams were earlier scheduled to be held till 13 January. However due to certain reasons, some exams were rescheduled to 17 and 21 January by the CBSE.

For more information regarding course syllabus, eligibility criteria and so on, applicants can keep visiting the official website of the CTET.

