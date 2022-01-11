CTET 2021: CBSE releases revised schedule; exam to be held on 17 and 21 Jan

According to the latest update, the eligibility test that was slated for 16 December will be conducted on 17 January, while the examination planned for 17 December will be held on 21 January

The revised timetable for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). As per the earlier schedule, the teacher eligibility test was scheduled to be conducted on 16 and 17 December, last year but got postponed.

As per the revised timetable, the CTET 2021 will be held on 17 and 21 January, 2022. Those who are preparing for the exam are requested to check the notification by visiting the official website on ctet.nic.in.

One can find the fresh schedule here.

Revised Schedule:

17 January, 2022 (Monday): PAPER II – This will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12:00 pm.

21 January, 2022 (Friday): PAPER I – This will also be conducted from 9:30 am to 12:00 pm.

21 January, 2022 (Friday): PAPER II – This will be conducted in the second shift between 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm.

“Some of the candidates of whose examination was scheduled to be held on 16 and 17 December, 2021 at Purnea (Purnia) have been allotted a revised date of examination on 12 January, 2022,” reads the official notice.

Meanwhile, the revised admit cards for the appearing candidates have been uploaded on the official website. To download them, applicants need to follow some simple steps:

Step 1: Go to official website at ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Search and click on the link that says “Download Admit Card CTET December 2021” on the homepage

Step 3: As the link opens, candidates need to key in their login details and submit

Step 4: After providing all details correctly, click on submit. Kindly, check the hall ticket properly and download it

Step 5: Keep a printout of CTET 2021 hall ticket for future use or reference

Find the direct link to download CTET 2021 admit card here.

Candidates should note that the request for change of examination venue or city, the centre and date will not be entertained by the Board.

