CTET 2021: CBSE expected to release final admit cards today; check details here

The final admit cards for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2021 exam are expected to be released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today, 14 December. Eligible candidates can check and download the final hall ticket of CTET 2021, once it is released, on the official website of CTET ctet.nic.in.

In order to download the hall ticket, candidates have to login to the CBSE CTET portal with their application number and date of birth.

Simple process to download the final CTET 2021 hall tickets:

Go to the official website of CTET - ctet.nic.in

Click on the link-'Download Final Admit CTET December 2021' on the homepage

Key in your login details with the security pin

The final hall ticket will appear on the screen

Check and download the CTET 2021 Admit Card

The CTET 2021 will commence on 16 December 2021 and will conclude on 13 January 2022. The exams will be held in two slots of 150 minutes each. The first shift will be held from 9:30 am to 12:00 noon and the second paper will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm. This year, the CTET exam will be conducted in computer-based mode only.

The board will release the admit cards as part of the second phase of issuing hall tickets for CTET December 2021. As per the official notification, the admit cards which are going to be released today will have information like the exam centre and shift timing. The first phase of hall tickets contained information about the exam date and city of examination. Check the official notice here.

The admit cards are expected to be released today as the CBSE had mentioned earlier that the final hall tickets will be issued during the second phase of uploading admit cards, and will be made available two days prior to the examination.

The board conducts the Central Teacher Eligibility Test examination to select eligible candidates to teach in schools affiliated with CBSE.

