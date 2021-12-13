CTET December 2021: CBSE releases admit cards at ctet.nic.in; check direct link here

As per the schedule, the CTET 2021 exam will be conducted by CBSE from 16 December this year to 13 January, 2022

The hall tickets for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2021 exam have been put out by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Candidates can download their hall tickets by visiting the CTET official website at https://ctet.nic.in/.

To access the CTET December 2021 hall tickets, candidates need to use their application number and date of birth.

As per the schedule, the CTET 2021 exam will be conducted by CBSE from 16 December this year to 13 January, 2022. Furthermore, the exam will be taken up in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12:00 pm and the second will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm. This year, the teacher eligibility test will be conducted in computer-based mode only.

Steps to download CTET December 2021 hall tickets:

Step 1: Go to the official website at https://ctet.nic.in/.

Step 2: Search and click on the link that for downloading Pre-Admit card for CTET December 2021 that is given on the homepage

Step 3: As a new page opens, candidates need to key in their login details and click on submit

Step 4: Kindly, check the admit card properly and download it

Step 5: Take and keep a printout of the same for future use or reference

Those interested can click on the direct link here to download the admit card: https://testservices.nic.in/ExamSys21/DownloadAdmitCard/AuthCandCTET.aspx

After downloading the admit card, candidates should check the exact date and shift of their CTET exam that will be printed on the hall tickets.

According to the CBSE, the CTET hall tickets will have to downloaded in two phases. "First phase of admit cards will contain the information of City and Date of Examination to enable the candidate(s) to make plans accordingly. Second phase of admit cards with information of examination centre and shift of examination will be available on the website 02 days before the examination,” reads the notice released by CBSE.

For the unversed, CTET exam is conducted by the Board to certify the eligibility for interested candidates who want to teach at schools that are affiliated with CBSE. Additionally, the test consists of two papers; Paper I confirms the eligibility of candidates for teaching Class I to VI and Paper II approves applicants for teaching Class VI to VIII. Moreover, applicants have the option to appear for any one of the papers or even both papers.