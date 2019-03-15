CST bridge collapse: Mumbai police submits preliminary report to Devendra Fadnavis, says BMC responsible for maintenance

The Mumbai police on Friday handed over a preliminary report to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis regarding Thursday's foot overbridge collapse, and has pinned the blame for the incident on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Part of a foot overbridge near Mumbai's CSMT railway station collapsed on Thursday evening. At least six people have been killed, and 34 others left injured by the incident.

According to CNN-News18, the police report said that the maintenance of the bridge was the BMC's responsibility. It further said that the BMC's structural audit in 2017-18 had referred the bridge to some minor repair work, which was reportedly not done in time.

Meanwhile, the part of the bridge that is still left standing, is scheduled to be demolished completely by the BMC, CNN-News18 reported. Remaining portions of the bridge, including the metallic frame of the bridge, will be removed, ANI added. The slabs were removed on Thursday night after the collapse.

As per the chief minister's instructions, BMC Commissioner Ajoy Mehta has also ordered the Vigilance Department to submit a preliminary report within 24 hours, identifying the municipal staff and the structural auditor as responsible for the incident.

