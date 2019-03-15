Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis visits site of Mumbai foot overbridge collapse, says injured 'are out of danger now'

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday arrived at the spot where part of a foot overbridge, located near Mumbai's CSMT railway station, collapsed on Thursday evening. He also visited the injured in the hospital, ANI reported.

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visits the spot where part of a foot over bridge near CSMT railway station collapsed yesterday. 6 people had died in the incident. pic.twitter.com/aHB3VLufDw — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2019

At least six people were killed and 31 others were injured after the bridge, commonly called 'Kasab bridge' because the 26/11 Mumbai attack terrorist passed through it, collapsed. A big slab of the foot overbridge, connecting CSMT platform 1 with BT Lane near the Times of India building. came crashing at around 7.20 pm, ANI said.

Following his visit to the injured persons, ANI quoted the chief minister as saying, "There are around 10 injured admitted in the ward, one is in the ICU. But all of them are out of danger now. A high-level enquiry will be launched into the matter. FIR has been lodged."

A case has been registered against officials of Central Railway and the BMC in connection with the incident, police said.

Fadnavis had on Thursday night announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 Lakh each for the families of those who died in the incident and compensation of Rs 50,000 for the injured. He said that the state government will pay for their treatment.

The deceased were identified as Apoorva Prabhu (35), Anjana Tambe (40), Bhakti Shinde (40), Zahid Shiraj Khan (32), Tapendra Singh (28) and Mohan, said the disaster management cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Prabhu and Tambe were employees of the GT Hospital, the officials said.

Following the foot overbridge collapse, Congress has demanded the ouster of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said he was deeply saddened to learn about the Mumbai bridge collapse where several people are still reportedly trapped under the debris. He went on to attack the BJP government over the incident.

"Modi Government and Maharashtra government are criminally culpable for inaction leading to repeat tragedies — 29 September, 2017 Elphistone Stampede. 3 July 2018 — Andheri Bridge Collapse.

"Railway Minister's tall claims of audit have failed time and again. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal must resign or be sacked," he said on Twitter.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.