Five dead, 34 injured as footover bridge collapses near CSMT railway station in south Mumbai

Five people died and thirty-four persons were injured after a major portion of a footover bridge near the Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway station collapsed Thursday evening, officials said.

The bridge connected the bustling CSMT railway station with the Azad Maidan Police Station.

NDRF: As per the information received, a part of foot over bridge near CSMT station in Mumbai collapsed. As per initial information 10-12 persons are feared to be trapped under the debris. An NDRF team has been moved from Andheri center. Visuals from the spot. pic.twitter.com/kPY2lU8HuO — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2019

All the injured have been rushed to nearby hospitals, a disaster management cell official said. The bridge connected the area near The Times of India building with the iconic CSMT station. The incident took place around 7.30 pm, when a major portion of the bridge caved in, the official said. Some motorists who were passing beneath the bridge when it came down, were among those injured, he added. While six injured were admitted to the nearby St George hospital, 10 were shifted to the GT hospital, he said.

Mumbai: Visuals from St George Hospital where some of the people, injured in foot over bridge near CSMT railway station collapse, have been taken. 34 people are injured, 2 people dead. pic.twitter.com/G3vIrPU8yE — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2019

"Fire brigade personnel reached the spot immediately and rescue work is in full swing. We have appealed the motorists to avoid the DN road to JJ flyover section," he said.

#UPDATE Disaster Management Unit (DMU) of BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation): Four people have died in the incident where part of a foot over bridge near CSMT railway station collapsed. #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/3hojDGKrbL — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2019

According to reports, rescue operations are underway. An NDRF team has been moved from Andheri centre, while one team from Regional Response Centre (RRC) Mumbai has also been rushed to the spot.

Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant told reporters that the BMC was maintaining the bridge. "During the audit, 'minor repairing' was consulted for this bridge. Whoever consulted minor repairing will have to be investigated."

Among the three killed in the collapse, two were identified as 35-year-old Apoorva Prabhu and 40-year-old Ranjana Tambe, and a 32-year-old man identified as Zahid Shiraj Khan.

The bridge, which falls within the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg Police Station, is just two minutes walk from the BMC headquarter.

Information about the injured and the victims can be availed from the BMC Disaster Management Number +919833806409

