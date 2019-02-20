You are here:
CPM committee member arrested in Kerala over murders of two Youth Congress workers in Kasargod

India Asian News International Feb 20, 2019 13:24:52 IST

Thiruvananthapuram: A Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) committee member from Kerala has been arrested in connection with the murder of two Youth Congress workers in Kasargod district, police said on Tuesday.

The CPM Peria area committee member Peethambaran was arrested in connection with the murder of Kripesh and Sarath Lal. The two were hacked to death on Sunday while they were on a motorcycle in Peria in Kasargod.

Kerala chief minister and CPM leader Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that the CPM "didn't have any reason" to plan the murder of the two Youth Congress workers. "It (killing of Youth Congress workers) is a very unfortunate incident. Political murders have reduced in my time. CPM didn't have any reason to plan this murder. There will be strict action against those involved in political murders," he said.

Kerala's Governor P Sathasivan has also sought a report from the chief minister on the incident.

Soon after the death of Kripesh and Sarath, the Congress alleged that Communist Party of India (Marxist) activists were behind the attack in Peria. Congress president Rahul Gandhi condemned the killings and extended condolences to the families of the deceased:

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged that "goons and police power" were being used to suppress people.

Updated Date: Feb 20, 2019 13:24:52 IST

