CPM committee member arrested in Kerala over murders of two Youth Congress workers in Kasargod

Thiruvananthapuram: A Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) committee member from Kerala has been arrested in connection with the murder of two Youth Congress workers in Kasargod district, police said on Tuesday.

The CPM Peria area committee member Peethambaran was arrested in connection with the murder of Kripesh and Sarath Lal. The two were hacked to death on Sunday while they were on a motorcycle in Peria in Kasargod.

Kerala chief minister and CPM leader Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that the CPM "didn't have any reason" to plan the murder of the two Youth Congress workers. "It (killing of Youth Congress workers) is a very unfortunate incident. Political murders have reduced in my time. CPM didn't have any reason to plan this murder. There will be strict action against those involved in political murders," he said.

Kerala's Governor P Sathasivan has also sought a report from the chief minister on the incident.

Sought from Chief Minister @CMOKerala an urgent report on the present stage of the Police investigation into the murder of two youth Congress workers near Periya in Kasaragod on Sunday night. The OppositionLeader Shri Ramesh Chennithala,@chennithala met me today pic.twitter.com/MhSUDDNswo — Kerala Governor (@KeralaGovernor) February 19, 2019

Soon after the death of Kripesh and Sarath, the Congress alleged that Communist Party of India (Marxist) activists were behind the attack in Peria. Congress president Rahul Gandhi condemned the killings and extended condolences to the families of the deceased:

The brutal murder of two members of our Youth Congress family in Kasargod, Kerala is shocking. The Congress Party stands in solidarity with the families of these two young men & I send them my deepest condolences. We will not rest till the murderers are brought to justice. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 18, 2019

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged that "goons and police power" were being used to suppress people.

