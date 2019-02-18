Two Youth Congress workers hacked to death in Kerala's Kasargod; party blames 'CPM goons' for murders

Kasargod: Two Youth Congress workers were hacked to death allegedly by unidentified assailants in Kerala's northern district of Kasargod on Sunday night, a senior police official said.

The incident took place around 8 pm, and the deceased were identified as Kripesh and Sarath Lal (24), the official said.

"Two youths have been killed. We have just confirmed the identity of the deceased. Further investigation is on," the police said.

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala lashed out at the ruling CPM and expressed his strong protest against the double murder. He will visit the homes of the two workers on Monday.

"CPM is trying to destroy the Congress using the party goons. The youth Congress activists were attacked without any provocation. They were not involved in any kind of criminal activities. There were no cases against them. The government should identify the culprits and arrest them as soon as possible," Chennithala told media persons.

He also alleged that the murder was a conspiracy hatched by the CPM as the Lok Sabha elections are near.

However, CPM district secretary MV Balakrishnan Master categorically denied any role of his party in the killings.

"We strongly condemn this murder. We are against murderous politics. We don't have any role in this," he told media persons.

Sources said the workers were returning home after attending a local function on Sunday night and they were stopped by a gang of unidentified people who came in a car and hacked them to death.

The identity of the attackers has yet to the confirmed, police said.

