Rahul Gandhi says 'will not rest' till murderers of IYC workers in Kerala are brought to justice; extends solidarity to families

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday termed the "brutal murder" of two Youth Congress workers in Kerala as "shocking" and said the party will not rest till the murderers are brought to justice.

Two Indian Youth Congress workers were hacked to death by unidentified assailants in the northern district of Kasargod on Sunday night, according to police. "The brutal murder of two members of our Youth Congress family in Kasargod, Kerala is shocking. The Congress party stands in solidarity with the families of these two young men and I send them my deepest condolences," Rahul tweeted.

The brutal murder of two members of our Youth Congress family in Kasargod, Kerala is shocking. The Congress Party stands in solidarity with the families of these two young men & I send them my deepest condolences. We will not rest till the murderers are brought to justice. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 18, 2019

"We will not rest till the murderers are brought to justice," he said. The incident took place at around 8 pm on Sunday and the deceased were identified as Kripesh and Sarath Lal (24).

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala strongly condemned the incident and said political murders are unpardonable and reprehensible. He expressed deepest condolences to the families of those killed. "Congress shall continue to force CPM government in Kerala for action, so that perpetrators are brought to justice," Surjewala tweeted.

