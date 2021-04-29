The company in a statement said that another 600-bed Covid Care facility will come up at a separate location in Jamnagar within in two weeks

Reliance Foundation will set up a 1,000-bed COVID-19 hospital in Gujarat's Jamnagar with oxygen supply as India continues to witness a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases.

In a tweet, the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office said that 400 beds would be made operational by 2 May. The decision will benefit COVID-19 patients from Jamnagar and nearby Dwarka and Porbandar districts of Saurashtra region.

"Another 600 beds Covid Care facility will be made operational at another location in Jamnagar within the next two weeks time," said the company in a statement.

"All the necessary manpower, medical support, equipments, other disposable items will be supported by Reliance. The state government will coordinate in ensuring that the hospital is staffed with doctors and nursing staff. The hospital will provide relief to people living in Jamnagar, Khambhalia, Dwarka, Porbandar and other regions of Saurashtra," added the release.

Apart from Gujarat, the company has also been providing oxygen supply to few other states. "RIL is already providing free of cost Covid care in the city of Mumbai where 875 Covid beds are managed by Reliance Foundation Hospital. Between Jamnagar and Mumbai Reliance will set up and manage 1,875 beds for Covid care," read the statement.

Gujarat registered 14,120 new COVID-19 cases earlier in the day, while 174 people succumbed to the infection, the highest single-day fatalities so far, the state health department said.

With the addition of 14,120 new patients, the state's tally of coronavirus cases rose to 5,38,845.

Disclaimer: Firstpost is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.