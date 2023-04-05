COVID-19: India logs 4,435 new cases, highest single-day rise in 163 days
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.38 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.79 per cent. As many as 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive
New Delhi: As many as 4,435 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in India on Wednesday, which is the biggest single-day jump in 163 days (five months and 13 days), while the number of active cases has to increased to 23,091, as per the data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
#AmritMahotsav#Unite2FightCorona#LargestVaccineDrive
https://t.co/XlwjUQSIlY pic.twitter.com/QNmGd9Jsli
— Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) April 5, 2023
With the fresh cases, India’s COVID-19 tally has climbed to 4.47 crore (4,47,33,719), while the death toll has increased to 5,30,916 with 15 deaths, the data updated at 8 am stated.
Four deaths were reported from Maharashtra; one death each was reported from Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Puducherry and Rajasthan; and four were reconciled by Kerala.
Also Read: India sees a surge in COVID-19 cases: Does the country need a fourth jab?
At 23,091, the active cases now comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.76 per cent, according to the health ministry website.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.38 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.79 per cent.
Also Read: Remain cautious and wear mask, focus should be on clinical cases: Experts on Covid surge in Delhi
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,79,712, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.19 per cent.
As many as 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive, the ministry said.
(With inputs from PTI)
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
India sees a surge in COVID-19 cases: Does the country need a fourth jab?
India has registered 3,641 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The caseload over the past week has gone up at the fastest rate since the third wave the country battled in January 2022. Is a fourth precautionary dose needed? Experts say taking a booster shot may not be very beneficial
India sees record six-month high in COVID cases: Is it time to worry?
India recorded 3,016 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours — a 40 per cent jump since the day before. Experts attribute the rise in infections to the emergence of the XBB.1.16 Omicron variant, which has a high transmission rate
COVID review meet: PM stresses on wearing masks, testing as cases spike
PM advised authorities to continue focusing on the 5-fold strategy of test-track-treat-vaccination & COVID-appropriate behaviour, enhanced lab surveillance & testing of all Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases