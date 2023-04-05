COVID-19: India logs 4,435 new cases, highest single-day rise in 163 days

New Delhi: As many as 4,435 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in India on Wednesday, which is the biggest single-day jump in 163 days (five months and 13 days), while the number of active cases has to increased to 23,091, as per the data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With the fresh cases, India’s COVID-19 tally has climbed to 4.47 crore (4,47,33,719), while the death toll has increased to 5,30,916 with 15 deaths, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Four deaths were reported from Maharashtra; one death each was reported from Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Puducherry and Rajasthan; and four were reconciled by Kerala.

At 23,091, the active cases now comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.76 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.38 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.79 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,79,712, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.19 per cent.

As many as 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive, the ministry said.

(With inputs from PTI)

