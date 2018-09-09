Conversations with 'Urban Naxals', Ep 7: Six conversations to try and decipher the phrase

Are you an Urban Naxal? How many Urban Naxals do you know? Would you be able to spot an Urban Naxal in the wild? Do you even know what an Urban Naxal is? We don't, so we thought we'd track down a few who've been tagged so, sit down with them and ask each of them a bunch of fundamental questions about who they were. These podcasts are a result of our "field studies".

6. Sanjay Rajoura is a stand-up artist and actor and part of the collective Aisi Taisi Democracy.

5. Nakul Singh Sawhney is an independent filmmaker and founder of Chalchitra Abhi, a film and media collective based out of West Uttar Pradesh.

4. Himanshu Saikia is a masters student at the School of Media and Cultural Studies at Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

3. Koel Sen is a filmmaker. Her mother Shoma Sen was arrested on 6 June, 2018, along with activists Rona Wilson, Mahesh Raut, Sudhir Dhawale and Surendra Gadling for their alleged Maoist links.

2. Meghnad is a public policy professional who runs the YouTube channel Sansad Watch.

1. Susan Abraham is a human rights lawyer and whose husband Vernon Gonsalves was one of the five arrested on 28 August, 2018.