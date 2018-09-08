Conversations with 'Urban Naxals', Ep#6 Sanjay Rajoura: 'Those who try to get justice for people are branded as Urban Naxals'

Are you an Urban Naxal? How many Urban Naxals do you know? Would you be able to spot an Urban Naxal in the wild? Do you even know what an Urban Naxal is? We don't, so we thought we'd track down a few who've been tagged so, sit down with them and ask each of them a bunch of fundamental questions about who they were. These podcasts are a result of our "field studies". The following conversation is with Sanjay Rajoura who is a stand up artist and actor and part of the collective Aisi Taisi Democracy.

