Consulate General of India, New York, condemns Connecticut Assembly’s call to celebrate ‘Sikh Independence Day'

The Consulate General of India, New York has condemned the declaration of 'Sikh Independence Day' by the General Assembly of the State of Connecticut in the USA. The consulate general said that the "so-called Citation" was "an attempt by mischievous elements to use the name of (Connecticut) assembly for their nefarious purposes.

In a release, the Consulate General of India (New York) said, "These vested interests seek to divide communities and promote bigotry and hatred. Their agenda of violence has no place in democratic societies like the USA and India."

It further said that the Embassy of India in Washington DC and the Consulate General of India in New York will take up this issue appropriately with the concerned US lawmakers.

Press Release by Consulate General of India, New York.@MEAIndia @IndianEmbassyUS pic.twitter.com/QE3Ntvdfbi — India in New York (@IndiainNewYork) May 1, 2022

On 29 April, 2022, a video was shared on YouTube where a Connecticut assembly official was seen reading a declaration from the dais. Alongwith the official, several Sikhs were also present with most of them holding anti-India banners and pro-Khalistan placards. The official could be heard saying the statement where it declared the date as Sikh Independence Day.

"The Connecticut General Assembly offers its sincerest congratulations to the World Sikh Parliament in recognition of the 36th anniversary of the declaration of Sikh Independence. We join with you, your friends, and your family in commemorating the historic resolution passed on April 29th, 1986 by the collective Sikh Nation gathering known as 'Sarbat Khalsa,' Sikhs Political Centre, situated in the holy city of Amritsar in Punjab," the official were heard saying.

Several leaders from different parties condemned the Connecticut general assembly declaration.

On Sunday (1 May, 2022), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National spokesperson RP Singh lashed out at the "highly condemnable" move by the Connecticut administration and said that it was "not at all acceptable".

Singh also called on US President Joe Biden's administration should intervene.

According to Singh, the declaration by Connecticut is an "open support for an Independent State, 'Khalistan' within India."

Another BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "Mischievous attempt by the State of Connecticut proves how oblivious it’s of the real issue. The State has waded into unknown & unwanted territory! The timing of this mindless act couldn’t have been worse when both India & the US have been cooperating & coordinating on important issues."

He also strongly condemned this "unfriendly gesture" of Connecticut government and call upon it not to interfere in the internal affairs of India. "The US being a friendly country, any attempt to promote violence, separatism or terrorism should be resisted," Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.

Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Singh in a tweet said, "If US State Connecticut recognises Sikh Independence Day then Indian State Rajasthan should recognise Texas as part of Mexico. Explain to them in the language they understand."

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief spokesperson in Punjab Malwinder Kang, meanwhile, said that separatists like Sikhs For Justice group chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu have no support in Punjab and demanded strict action.

