US State recognises ‘Anniversary of the declaration of Sikh Independence’; draws fierce backlash

BJP National spokesperson RP Singh lashed out at the 'highly condemnable' move by the Connecticut administration and said that it is 'not at all acceptable'

FP Staff May 01, 2022 13:37:00 IST
Clashes broke out in Patiala on Friday.

Days after the clashes between Shiv Sena and pro-Khalistan groups in Punjab, US state of Connecticut recognised 29 April, 2022, as the ‘Anniversary of the declaration of Sikh Independence’.

Sharing the official letter on Twitter, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National spokesperson RP Singh on Sunday lashed out at the “highly condemnable” move by the Connecticut administration and said that it is “not at all acceptable”.

He also called on US President Joe Biden’s administration should intervene.

According to Singh, the declaration by Connecticut is an “open support for an Independent State, 'Khalistan' within India.”

This controversial statement came on the background of recent clashes in Patiala between proscribed pro-Khalistan Sikh for Justice and Hindu organisations and police. SFJ (Sikhs for Justice) had given a call to commemorate a Khalistani terrorist.

According to a report by TrueScoop, Hindu organizations and Arya Samaj was to stage a rally in Patiala on Friday against Khalistan. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena had made preparations to burn an effigy against Khalistan. Getting this information, Khalistan supporters started protesting. Also, members of Sikh organisations reached the Kali Mata temple with swords. Police stopped them and sent them back.

As per reports SFJ has announced the hoisting of Khalistan flags all over Punjab and Haryana on Friday to commemorate Khalistan Declaration Day to succeed from India. Khalistan Foundation Day is observed on 29 April.

According to a report by ABP, members of both groups also clashed with the police. As per the information received, one of the groups, pelted stones on the police, while the other attacked the cops with swords.

The incident was reported at Fawara chowk, Patiala. The members of both the groups did not have the permission to carry out the procession and when they were stopped, they started to retaliate.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: May 01, 2022 13:37:00 IST

