On Thursday, PSLV-C53 placed three Singapore satellites -- DS-EO, NeuSAR and SCOOB-1 -- in intended orbit of 570 km

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated IN-SPACe and ISRO for successfully launching two payloads of Indian start-ups in space by PSLV C53 mission.

"The PSLV C53 mission has achieved a new milestone by launching two payloads of Indian Start-ups in Space. Congratulations @INSPACeIND and @isro for enabling this venture. Confident that many more Indian companies will reach Space in near future," PM Modi tweeted.

The PSLV C53 mission has achieved a new milestone by launching two payloads of Indian Start-ups in Space. Congratulations @INSPACeIND and @isro for enabling this venture. Confident that many more indian companies will reach Space in near future. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2022

PSLV-C53 is the second dedicated commercial mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the commercial arm of ISRO which, had on 23 June, launched GSAT-24 in its first "demand-driven" communication satellite mission post-space sector reforms, leasing the entire capacity on board to Direct-to-Home (DTH) service provider Tata Play, PTI reported.

On Thursday, the four-stage, 44.4-metre high PSLV-C53 that blasted off from the second launchpad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre placed the three Singapore satellites--DS-EO, NeuSAR and SCOOB-1 -- in intended orbit of 570 km.

This is the 55th mission of PSLV, often described as ISRO's trusted workhorse and the 15th one using the PSLV-Core Alone variant. It also marks the 16th PSLV launch from the second launchpad.

(With inputs from agencies)

