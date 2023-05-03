Committee to be constituted to explore administrative steps to address concerns of same-sex couples: Centre tells SC
While appearing for Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the top court that the government is positive about the suggestion for exploring administrative steps in this regard
The central government on Wednesday informed the Supreme Court that a committee would be constituted to explore administrative steps for addressing some concerns of same-sex couples without going into the issue of legalising their marriage.
The committee will be headed by the cabinet secretary.
A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud is hearing a batch of pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage.
He told the bench, which also comprised justices S K Kaul, S R Bhat, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha, that this will need coordination between more than one ministries.
On the seventh day of hearing in the matter, Mehta said the petitioners can give their suggestions on the issue of exploring what administrative steps can be taken in this regard.
While hearing the matter on April 27, the apex court had asked the Centre whether social welfare benefits can be granted to same-sex couples without going into legalising their marriage.
The court had posed the question after observing that the Centre’s acceptance of right to cohabitation of same sex partners as a fundamental right cast a “corresponding duty” on it to recognise its social consequences.
(With inputs from PTI)
