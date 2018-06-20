Commissioner of Entrance Examinations declares KEAM Rank list 2018; check on cee.kerala.gov.in

The rank list for Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical and Pharmacy (KEAM) Courses 2018 was released on Wednesday. It is available on cee.kerala.gov.in.

The KEAM examination was held across the state on 23 and 24 April. The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) declared the result on 22 May.

Here are the steps to check the KEAM rank list 2018:

1. Visit the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

2. Click on the KEAM 2018 link.

3. Enter your roll number and other login details.

4. Download the list and take a print out for future reference.

According to the official website, a total of 90,233 students appeared for both papers of the engineering entrance exam, and 58,268 students qualified under the engineering stream.

Similarly, 47,974 students qualified under the pharmacy stream of the 64,795 students who appeared for the pharmacy entrance examination, The Indian Express reported. NRI documents for MBBS and BDS courses can be submitted online till 5 pm on 21 June.

The rank list(s) published by the CEE should not be used by any person, institution or authority other than the CEE for the purpose of admission to any professional courses without the written permission of the Kerala government, reported News 18.