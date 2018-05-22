KEAM result 2018: Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical exam result declared; check score at cee.kerala.gov.in

The Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) entrance exam result 2018 has been declared by the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala today. The KEAM result 2018 was declared by the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala on its official website cee.kerala.gov.in.

According to The Times of India, The rank and final list would be published later after candidates enter their plus 2 marks online and the same is subjected to a normalisation process. The KEAM 2018 examination was held on 23 and 24 April across the state for admission to medical, agriculture, forestry, veterinary, fisheries, engineering, architecture and pharmacy courses.

Here's how the students who had appeared for KEAM 2018 can check their score:

Step 1) Visit the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2) Click on the link which reads- KEAM Result 2018.

Step 3) Enter your relevant details as asked and submit.

Step 4) View and download your KEAM result 2018.

Step 6) Take a print out and keep it for future reference.

As per a note on the official website, a total of 90,233 students appeared for both the papers of the Engineering Entrance Examination, 58,268 students have qualified under the engineering stream. Similarly, 47,974 students have qualified under the pharmacy stream out of the 64,795 students opted and appeared for the pharmacy entrance examination (Paper I of the Engineering Entrance Examination).