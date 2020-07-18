COMEDK UGET 2020: Entrance exam for admission to engineering, medical courses in Karnataka postponed

Besides COMEDK UGET 2020, Uni-GAUGE 2020, which was also to be held on 1 August, has been postponed due to rise in coronavirus cases

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has decided to reschedule UGET 2020, which was slated to held on 1 August. The new date for UGET will be announced in due course.

"We have learnt from the media and also through our agency that the proposed test cannot be conducted in a few states wherein government have announced lockdown of entire state and some states have announced lockdown of a few of its districts," said the COMEDK in a notification.

The exam conducting body added that many applicants have informed it that they would not be able to attend UGET on 1 August due the coronavirus lockdown in their state or district. The number of COVID-19 cases is also increasing in Karnataka.

The exam was to take place in two shifts, first from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) is conducted for admission to BE or BTech courses in colleges affiliated to the Karnataka Professional Colleges Foundation Trust.

Besides UGET 2020, Uni-GAUGE 2020, which was also to be held on 1 August, has been postponed because of the growing cases of coronavirus, reported Careers360. The rescheduled date for Uni-GAUGE will be declared later.

Powered by ERA Foundation, Uni-GAUGE is conducted for admission to reputed deemed or private universities in the state. Those who have applied for UGET are advised to visit the official website of COMEDK at comedk.org for any update.