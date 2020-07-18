COMEDK UGET 2020: Entrance exam for admission to engineering, medical courses in Karnataka postponed
Besides COMEDK UGET 2020, Uni-GAUGE 2020, which was also to be held on 1 August, has been postponed due to rise in coronavirus cases
The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has decided to reschedule UGET 2020, which was slated to held on 1 August. The new date for UGET will be announced in due course.
"We have learnt from the media and also through our agency that the proposed test cannot be conducted in a few states wherein government have announced lockdown of entire state and some states have announced lockdown of a few of its districts," said the COMEDK in a notification.
The exam conducting body added that many applicants have informed it that they would not be able to attend UGET on 1 August due the coronavirus lockdown in their state or district. The number of COVID-19 cases is also increasing in Karnataka.
The exam was to take place in two shifts, first from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) is conducted for admission to BE or BTech courses in colleges affiliated to the Karnataka Professional Colleges Foundation Trust.
Besides UGET 2020, Uni-GAUGE 2020, which was also to be held on 1 August, has been postponed because of the growing cases of coronavirus, reported Careers360. The rescheduled date for Uni-GAUGE will be declared later.
Powered by ERA Foundation, Uni-GAUGE is conducted for admission to reputed deemed or private universities in the state. Those who have applied for UGET are advised to visit the official website of COMEDK at comedk.org for any update.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
COMEDK UGET 2020: Application date extended till 30 May; exam for admission to Karnataka's medical, engineering, dental colleges on 26 June
The consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has announced that it will conduct the Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2020 on 26 June
COMEDK UGET and Uni-GAUGE admit card to be released on 20 June, exam to be held on 27 June; check comedk.org for details
COMEDK UGET and Uni-GAUGE will be conducted on 27 June. The exam will be held in two shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm.
COMEDK UGET 2020 date revised again due to COVID-19 lockdown, exam to be held on 25 July
The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has announced the revised exam date for COMEDK UGET 2020.