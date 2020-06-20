COMEDK UGET 2020 date revised again due to COVID-19 pandemic; under graduate entrance exam to be now held on 1 August

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka, or COMEDK, has once again postponed the COMEDK (Undergraduate Entrance Test) UGET 2020 examination to 1 August. Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be held on 25 July.

The Consortium has also extended the application correction window from 22 to 25 June.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the decision to extend the COMEDK UGET 2020 in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

COMEDK UGET 2020 will be held in two shifts - the first will be from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be from 2 pm to 5 pm.

A report by The Hindu mentions that COMDEK has received a number a requests from candidates appearing for NEET asking the examination to be postponed. Students said that they would not be able to travel to appear for NEET which will be conducted on 26 July.

The daily mentioned a release by the Consortium saying, "It is felt that a few COMEDK applicants may also appear for the Kannada Language Test being conducted by the KEA on the same day of the COMEDK test. A separate window will be provided for such candidates in the first week of July to capture their details. They will be accommodated in centres where UGET 2020 will be held in the second shift."

A report by NDTV mentions that COMDEK-Uni-GAUGE 2020 exam, an online exam for engineering, has also been rescheduled to 1 August. The online examination is conducted at more than 158 cities and 400 test centres the country.

COMEDK on its website said, "In view of the health concerns due to Coronavirus, our helpline will remain closed. All queries will be answered by email only. Please address your queries to studenthelpdesk@comedk.org."

UGET is conducted for admission to BE or BTech courses in colleges affiliated to the Karnataka Professional Colleges Foundation Trust. On the other hand, Uni-GAUGE is held for admission to leading and reputed deemed or private universities in the state.