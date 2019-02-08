Cold wave in India: Fresh snowfall in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla disrupts efforts to clear roads; avalanche reported in J&K's Kulgam

Shimla: Parts of Himachal Pradesh, including state capital Shimla, were on Friday enveloped in a thick blanket of snow even as the state received rain and fresh snowfall. The snowfall is obstructing efforts by the authorities to clear the roads in Shimla since Thursday.

The weather department has forecast light snow for Friday and rain in the next few days.

Shimla: Snow-clearance operation underway after heavy snowfall in the district. #HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/N7zx61gtxy — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2019

Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district also received heavy snowfall. According to reports from Kinnaur's Barang village, the snowfall has damaged apple orchards, one of the prime exports of the region.

Kinnaur: Apple trees damaged due to an avalanche in Barang village. #HimachalPradesh. (07.02.2019) pic.twitter.com/b5KWXfWMSW — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2019

Shimla railway station has also been submerged in snow.

Himachal Pradesh: Visuals of fresh snowfall from Shimla railway station. pic.twitter.com/oYVWdzfE1W — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2019

In addition, the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir also received heavy snowfall on Thursday. An avalanche occurred near the police post in Jawahar tunnel area in Kulgam district on Thursday for which rescue operations are still underway, according to police.

Latest visuals: Avalanche occurred near the police post in Jawahar Tunnel area in Kulgam district today. Rescue operation underway. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/2JtMNUkmPl — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2019

SSP Rajouri, Youghal Manhas, said, "Police forces in higher reaches have been put on alert. We suggest people to avoid travelling in odd hours".

An intense western disturbance that caused the snowfall in Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, also led to heavy rain and hailstorms in the evening.

Delhiites were surprised to see hail raining down the city on Thursday evening covering roads in a white shroud. Shallow to dense fog is predicted in the national capital over the next two days.

An overall "moderate" Air Quality Index of 166 was recorded at the Safdarjung observatory on 8 February.

