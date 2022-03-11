CMAT 2022: National Testing Agency announces exam date; check details here

The three-hour computer-based online test will assess candidates on topics such as quantitative techniques, logical reasoning

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the exam date for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2022). The CMAT 2022 will be held on 9 April from 3 pm to 6 pm by the NTA.

Applicants can still register themselves for the CMAT paper till 11:50 pm on 17 March at the official website at nta.ac.in. The applications can also be submitted at the website cmat.nta.nic.in.

The exam will be held as a computer-based online test of three hours duration and will assess candidates on topics such as quantitative techniques, logical reasoning, language comprehension, general awareness, and innovation and entrepreneurship.

Steps to apply for CMAT 2022:

-Go to NTA's official website at nta.ac.in and click on the CMAT link on the home page

-A new page will open where candidates must register themselves

-Once completed, enter your login information and click submit to enter the CMAT portal

-Fill out the application form and make the required fee payment

-Click submit and save a copy of your completed CMAT form

-Retain a hard copy of the CMAT application for future reference

Application fee:

Male candidates have to pay Rs 2,000 as the CMAT application fee. Female applicants and those belonging to SC/ST/EWS/ PwD/OBC(NCL) categories have to submit Rs 1,000 as registration fee. Details related to the eligibility criteria and can be found in the Information Bulletin here.

The CMAT is a national level entrance examination for admission to management programmes throughout the country. The All India Council for Technical Education administered the exam until 2018. However, since 2019 this test has been conducted by the NTA.

The GMAT 2022 will also be held by the NTA on 9 April. To take a look at the details related to the exam, check here.

For more details regarding the application process, eligibility criteria and other details, aspirants can visit the website at cmat.nta.nic.in.

