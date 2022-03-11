GPAT 2022: Registrations open till 17 March; exam to be held on 9 April

The application edit window will be opened by the NTA from 19 to 21 March

The date for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2022 have been announced by the National Testing Agency. The GPAT will be conducted on 9 April this year. Interested applicants can register themselves for the exam at the official website at gpat.nta.nic.in.

The registrations for GPAT 2022 will remain open till 17 March. The last date for successful fee payment is 18 March. The application edit window will be opened by the NTA from 19 to 21 March.

Steps to register for GPAT 2022:

― Visit the official website at gpat.nta.nic.in

― Click on the link for GPAT 2022 registration that is given on the main page

― Complete the registration process and login to the GPAT portal

― Enter the required details, make the GPAT fee payment and submit the form

― Save and download a copy of the GPAT 2022 application for future use

Direct link to apply is here.

Application fee:

The GPAT 2022 application fee is Rs 2,000 for Male candidates belonging to the Unreserved category. For Female candidates and those belonging to SC/ST/ EWS/PwD/OBC(NCL) categories, the fee is Rs 1,000.

Eligibility criteria:

Applicants must have “Bachelor’s Degree in Pharmacy (4 years after 10+2, including lateral entry students) or equivalent from a recognized university”, according to the GPAT 2022 Information Bulletin. Students who are appearing for the final year of their Bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy can also apply for the exam.

There is no age limit for GPAT candidates. For more information related to the eligibility criteria, candidates can check the GPAT 2022 Information Bulletin here.

Exam details:

The GPAT will held for a duration of 180 minutes, from 9 am to 12 noon, on 9 April. Each question of the paper will carry four marks. For every incorrect response, the NTA will deduct one mark from the total score.

The date for display of provisional answer key, as well as result declaration, will be announced by the NTA later.

The GPAT is held for admission to MPharma courses in the country. For more details related to the exam or its eligibility criteria, aspirants can visit the official website.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.