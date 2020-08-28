CLAT 2020 postponed once again, Consortium of NLUs to conduct exam on 28 Sept

This is the fifth time the exam has been postponed. CLAT 2020 was initially scheduled to be held on 10 May but has been pushed back ever since then due to the COVID-19 pandemic

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 which was scheduled to be held on 7 September has been postponed again. As per the latest notification, the Consortium of National Law Universities will now conduct the examination on 28 September. The exam will be conducted from 2 to 4 pm.

This is the fifth time the exam has been postponed. CLAT 2020 was initially scheduled to be held on 10 May but has been pushed back ever since then due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a report by The Times of India, the decision to postpone the exam was taken on 27 August during a review meeting of the Executive Committee.

The committee assessed the prevailing COVID-19 lockdown situation in various parts of the country. It also took into consideration the lockdown announced by West Bengal on 7 September and continued shutdown in Bihar till 6 September.

A report by NDTV said that the national level entrance exam for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes will be held in online mode for candidates seeking admission in law programmes offered by 22 NLUs.

The exam will be conducted at designated centres across the country.

Earlier this week, Consortium of National Law Universities has issued a statement refusing any further postponement in CLAT 2020.

Replying to a fake notification that was being circulated on internet claiming that the exam will not be held on 7 September, the Consortium clarified that all the particulars in relation with the entrance test "remain unaltered".

CLAT Exam Pattern

The examination has a total duration of two hours. For undergraduates, the paper consists of 150 multiple choice questions (MCQs) of one mark each. For each incorrect answer, candidates will get a negative marking of 0.25. The questions tests a candidate’s proficiency in English, current affairs, logical reasoning and quantitative techniques.

The postgraduation paper has 100 MCQs of 1 mark each and two essay type questions of 25 marks each. Candidates have to write two 800 word essays on the topics of law and contemporary issues. There is a negative marking of 0.25 for MCQs.