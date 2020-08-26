Consortium of NLUs says CLAT 2020 won't be postponed; admit cards to be released soon

This came in reply to a fake notification found on the internet that claimed that the CLAT will not be held on 7 September and has been postponed again

The Consortium of National Law Universities has issued a statement refusing any further postponement in the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020. It has clarified that the date of the CLAT 2020, and all other particulars, in relation to the entrance examination “remain unaltered”.

The Consortium made it clear with the statement that the entrance exams are going to be held on the scheduled date and the admit cards for the CLAT will be issued soon. It also advised students to trust notifications found on its official sites only.

Scroll reported that once the hall tickets are issued, candidates can download them from the official websites at clat.ac.in or consortiumofnlus.ac.in. These admit cards will serve as passes for movement of the examinees across containment zones on the day of the exam.

CLAT is a two-hour long national level entrance exam for candidates seeking admissions into undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities (NLUs) across the country. According to The Indian Express, the question paper carries 150 questions and candidates must score at least 40 per cent marks to qualify. For candidates belonging to the reserved categories, the cut-off has been set at 35 percent.

After the CLAT 2020 was postponed a few times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Consortium announced the final date to be 7 September earlier this month. The admit cards for the same were expected to be released two weeks before the exams. So it is likely that the Consortium will roll out the hall tickets in the upcoming days.