CLAT 2020 exam postponed once again until further notice; new dates to be released soon
CLAT 2020 was initially slated to be held on 10 May and has been pushed back at least four times sine then due to the COVID-19 pandemic
The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 which was scheduled to be held on 22 August has been postponed till further notice.
The Consortium of National Law Universities that organises CLAT has said, "Registration for the examination closed on 10 July 2020. The exam scheduled for 22 August has been postponed until further notice."
The examination has been postponed at least four times this year. CLAT 2020 was initially slated to be held on 10 May and has been pushed back ever since then due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last year the examination was held on 26 May and the result was announced in June.
NDTV quoted convenor of CLAT 2020 professor Balraj Chouhan as saying that the new dates of the exam will be announced after consulting ministries.
Chouhan, vice-chancellor of Dharmashastra National Law University (DNLU) in Jabalpur, said students will find it difficult to appear for the exams due to lockdowns and hence they had to postpone the exam.
CLAT is conducted for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 NLUs.
CLAT Exam Pattern
For undergraduates, the paper comprises of 150 multiple choice questions (MCQs) of one mark each. There is negative marking of 0.25 for each wrong answer. The total duration of the exam is two hours. It tests a candidate’s proficiency in English, current affairs, logical reasoning and quantitative techniques.
The paper for postgraduation comprises 100 MCQs of 1 mark each and two essay type questions of 25 marks each.
Candidates have to write two 800 word essays on the topics of law and contemporary issues. There is a negative marking of 0.25 for MCQs.
