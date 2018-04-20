Latest updates: Finance Minister and senior advocate Arun Jaitley slammed the Congress party for moving the impeachment motion. Terming it a 'political tool' and 'intimidatory tactic', Jaitley said that this was Congress' 'revenge petition after the Supreme Court judgement on judge Loya case exposed the 'falsehood' being spread by the party.

The Congress itself seems to be divided on the issue of the impeachment motion against the CJI. Salman Khurshid said that he was not a part of the impeachment motion notice because he said that the procedure of the judiciary needs to be respected.

Kapil Sibal said that the Opposition parties did not have any option apart from filing an impeachment notice. He said that the Chief Justice had not asserted the independence of the judiciary.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, in a press conference, said that Opposition parties had moved impeachment motion under five grounds of misbehaviour.

Over 60 MPs belonging to seven political parties have signed the notice for impeachment proceedings against CJI.

According to CNN-News18, five Opposition leaders had turned for the meeting against the Chief Justice of India. They are expected to address a press conference at 1 pm.

Congress and some other Opposition parties met on Friday with a proposed impeachment motion against Chief Justice of India (CJI) up for discussion.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad had called the meeting which comes days after the party had said that option of moving an impeachment motion against Chief Justice Dipak Misra was still open.

Congress leaders had said that the issues raised by four Supreme Court judges have not been addressed yet by the CJI.

They had said the party was concerned about the independence of judiciary and people must protect the institution from "gross interferences by the government."

During the Budget Session that concluded earlier in April, the Congress had initiated a move collecting more than 50 signatures of the Rajya Sabha members in a bid to table the motion, but there were reservations from parties like the Trinamool Congress.

The Congress kept the move on hold, saying it wanted to get as much support as possible from other parties.

