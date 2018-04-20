Latest updates: Finance Minister and senior advocate Arun Jaitley slammed the Congress party for moving the impeachment motion. Terming it a 'political tool' and 'intimidatory tactic', Jaitley said that this was Congress' 'revenge petition after the Supreme Court judgement on judge Loya case exposed the 'falsehood' being spread by the party.
The Congress itself seems to be divided on the issue of the impeachment motion against the CJI. Salman Khurshid said that he was not a part of the impeachment motion notice because he said that the procedure of the judiciary needs to be respected.
Kapil Sibal said that the Opposition parties did not have any option apart from filing an impeachment notice. He said that the Chief Justice had not asserted the independence of the judiciary.
Ghulam Nabi Azad, in a press conference, said that Opposition parties had moved impeachment motion under five grounds of misbehaviour.
Over 60 MPs belonging to seven political parties have signed the notice for impeachment proceedings against CJI.
According to CNN-News18, five Opposition leaders had turned for the meeting against the Chief Justice of India. They are expected to address a press conference at 1 pm.
Congress and some other Opposition parties met on Friday with a proposed impeachment motion against Chief Justice of India (CJI) up for discussion.
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad had called the meeting which comes days after the party had said that option of moving an impeachment motion against Chief Justice Dipak Misra was still open.
Congress leaders had said that the issues raised by four Supreme Court judges have not been addressed yet by the CJI.
They had said the party was concerned about the independence of judiciary and people must protect the institution from "gross interferences by the government."
During the Budget Session that concluded earlier in April, the Congress had initiated a move collecting more than 50 signatures of the Rajya Sabha members in a bid to table the motion, but there were reservations from parties like the Trinamool Congress.
The Congress kept the move on hold, saying it wanted to get as much support as possible from other parties.
Updated Date: Apr 20, 2018 16:06 PM
Highlights
Here is the statement issued by the seven Opposition parties on the impeachment motion against CJI:
Lump it, wait until CJI Dipak Misra retires: Justice Fali S Nariman's advice to Opposition
Justice (Retired) Fali S Nariman, speaking to The Indian Express, acknowledged that the fact that four Supreme Court judges were pushed to the extent to have to hold a press conference against the CJI means that the spirit of collegiality in the judiciary has broken down.
He, however, said that the cheif justice was indeed the master of the roster and he couldn't be impeched for excercising his constitutional right. "Whatever it is, you can’t impeach him for this. You can impeach him for taking money or something else but you can’t impeach him for saying I am master of the roster," Nariman said.
The best idea, according to Nariman is to "lump it." "You have to wait till your Chief Justice retires. Fortunately, he retires at 65 years and there is no extension,” he said.
Soli Sorabjee says he is disappointed with the impeachment motion
"I am very disappointed and distressed that some members of the Opposition parties want to impeach the Chief Justice," said Soli Sorabjee, former attorney-general. "The CJI can be impeached, but on substantial grounds."
"We will be striking at the very roots of the judiciary if we take this forward," he added.
Salman Khurshid opposes impeachment motion
Here is the statement issued by the seven Opposition parties on the impeachment motion against CJI:
We should respect procedure of judiciary: Salman Khurshid
"I don't think anyone should cast aspersions on the judiciary," said Congress leader Salman Khurshid.
"Not everyone will agree with the judiciary. The judiciary, in fact, doesn't agree with itself sometimes. But this is procedure, we should respect it," said Khurshid.
We intentionally did not involve Dr Manmohan Singh: Kapil Sibal
"These rumours are absolutely false. Remember, this is a very serious issue. We intentionally did not involve Dr Manmohan Singh because he has been the prime minister," said Kapil Sibal.
Kapil Sibal gives details of the charges against CJI
Don't make this political: Kapil Sibal
"The impeachment motion is not to be moved by parties. 50 MPs, in their individual capacity, if they choose to move the motion, can move the motion. Don't make this political...this has no political motivation behind it," said Kapil Sibal.
A taped conversation available with the CBI mentions CJI: Kapil Sibal
"There are various taped conversations with the CBI in which a retired Orissa High Court judge is talking about some deals with other people. This conversation also mentions the CJI...this ia a very serious issue," said Kapil Sibal.
There is no other way to protect the judiciary, says Kapil Sibal
Should the nation stand still and do nothing? asks Sibal
Majesty of the law is more important than the majesty of any other office: Kapil Sibal
"The fourth charge relates to the Chief Justice acquiring land when he was an advocate," said Kapil Sibal. "We are entitled to hold the Chief Justice of India accountable...the majesty of the law is more important than the majesty of any other office," Sibal added.
"Democracy can thrive only when the judiciary stands firm and exercise its powers honestly and independently," Sibal said.
Constitution allows only one recourse — impeachment: Kapil Sibal
"The choice was not easy. The Constitution allows only one recourse. Because there was no other option apart from an impeachment motion, we moved this motion with a heavy heart," said Kapil Sibal.
"We only wish to state that anyone occupying the office of Chief Justice of India must be judged on the basis of highest standards of integrity. The first charge relates to the conspiracy to pay illegal gratifications," Sibal said.
Chief Justice has not asserted the independence of the judiciary: Kapil Sibal
"There are questions about the ways in which he has dealt with certain cases. There have been internal rumblings about these issues," said Kapil Sibal. "Four senior judges publicly expressed their disquiet about the CJI's manner of exercising his powers," he added.
"In their letter, the judges stated that administration of the court has not been proper. They said that time and again, they tried to collectively persuade the Chief Justice that certain things are not in order. They lamented that their efforts had failed and all four of them were convinced that unless the institution is preserved, democracy will not survive," said Sibal.
"We were hoping that the anguish of the judges would be addressed by the Chief Justice and that he would set his house in order. More than 3 months have passed, nothing has changed. The Chief Justice has not asserted the independence of the judiciary in the face of pressure by the executive," Sibal added.
We wish this day had never come: Kapil Sibal
"We are very much sure that the honourable Rajya Sabha Chairman will act," said Azad.
Kapil Sibal then addressed the press conference to expand on the five grounds of misbehaviour.
"We wish this day had never come. In the framework of the constitutional fabric, the judiciary holds a very special place. Its independence is a constitutional imperative, without which democracy will flounder. It must guard and protect itself," said Sibal.
We moved impeachment motion under 5 grounds of misbehaviour: Ghulam Nabi Azad
"We, on behalf of seven parties which have signed the motion, and also on behalf of the ones who have not signed the motion, met the Rajya Sabha Chairman at his residence at noon," said Ghulam Nabi Azad.
"We have moved a motion for impeachment of the Chief Justice of India under five listed grounds of misbehaviour. We have sought his removal," Azad said.
Ghulam Nabi Azad addresses media on impeachment motion issue
Opposition leaders reach Venkaiah Naidu's residence
SC terms public statements on impeachment of judges 'unfortunate'
The Supreme Court termed as very unfortunate the public statements, including those made by lawmakers, on impeachment of judges.
"We are all very disturbed about it," a bench comprising Justices AK Sikri and Ashok Bhushan said after the counsel appearing for the petitioner raised the issue of politicians making public statements on impeachment of judges.
The apex court asked Attorney General KK Venugopal to assist it to deal with the plea, which has also sought a gag on the media from reporting such statements. — PTI
Over 60 MPs from 7 parties have signed notice for impeachment proceedings
PTI reports that over 60 MPs belonging to seven political parties have signed the notice for impeachment proceedings against CJI. Congress, NCP, CPM, CPI, SP, BSP and Muslim League are among parties that signed the notice.
Five Opposition leaders turn for meet against CJI
Leaders from Congress, NCP and Left leaders are present at the meeting. The Opposition leaders are also going to address the media at around 1 pm, said CNN-News18.
SC seeks assistance of attorney general
According to media reports, the apex court has sought the assistance of the attorney general on a PIL which seeks to restrain media from reporting on the impeachment motion discussion against the CJI.
11:29 (IST)
Leaders of Opposition parties to meet Venkaiah Naidu at around 12 pm