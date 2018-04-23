Unruffled by impeachment politics, Chief Justice Dipak Misra presides over Court no 1

New Delhi: Unruffled by the move seeking his removal by 64 MPs, Chief Justice Dipak Misra on Monday presided over Supreme Court number 1 - although there were some anxious moments initially.

Chief Justice Misra dealt with the cases in his usual ease. While hearing a plea by the activist Swami Agnivesh seeking axing of scenes from film "Padmavat" which he said eulogised Sati, he referred to writer Sarat Chandra Chatterjee who authored "Devdas" in 1934.

He told the petitioner's lawyer that no lover had become alcoholic after seeing the film in which the main character was played by veteran actor Dilip Kumar.

Asking the lawyer if he thought that anybody would commit Sati after seeing the film, Chief Justice Misra said that women empowerment had increased in all these years.

Well before Monday's proceedings commenced, news had already reached the Supreme Court that Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu had rejected the move by 64 Rajya Sabha members seeking the impeachment of the Chief Justice.

Monday's proceedings started 13 to 14 minutes late instead of the normal 10.30 a.m. The electronic display board showed that none of the court had assembled, giving rise to speculation in the Chief Justice's court which was packed to capacity.

There was a collective sigh when the board showed that court number 3 presided over by Justice Ranjan Gogoi had commenced the day's proceedings.

A little later, attendants of the Chief Justice and Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud appeared. It was a clear sign that all was normal.