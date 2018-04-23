CJI Impeachment Latest Updates: Speaking to CNN-News18, Additional Solicitor General of India Satya Pal Singh said, "It is within the powers of Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu to reject the order. This was politically motivated and they (Congress) wanted to malign the judiciary."

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said Venkaiah Naidu can't adjudge the motion as he as no merits to decide on the merits of the motion. "RS Chairman can’t adjudge the motion, for he has no mandate to decide the merits of the motion," he tweeted, adding, "This is truly a fight between forces ‘Rejecting Democracy’ & voices ‘Rescuing Democracy’."

Calling the impeachment motion an internal matter of the Supreme Court, Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu said. In the 10-page order, Rajya Sabha chairman refers to para 2.2 of the Handbook for Members of Rajya Sabha and mentions that the press conference after the impeachment motion is "against propriety and parliamentary decorum as it denigrates the institution of CJI".

"Conversations between third parties with dubious credentials, which have been extensively relied upon, cannot themselves constitute any material evidence against the holder of the office CJI," said Venkaiah Naidu on the impeachment motion.

"Motion undermines independence of judiciary. No credible or verifiable facts. MPs are unsure of their own charges against the CJI. Most of the charges are internal matters to be resolved by Supreme Court itself," said Venkaiah Naidu in the 10-page order.

As per a copy of the order rejecting Opposition's CJI impeachment notice, Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu said that the allegations "seriously" undermined the judiciary's independence. "Charges made on suspicion and assumption. Allegations seriously undermine the independence of the judiciary. None of the five allegations in the notice were tenable or admissable," he reportedly said.

Tweeting shortly after Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu rejected the Congress-led Opposition, party leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said: "Expectedly, Sh Naidu rejected imp’ment motion. Unexpectedly, he did so within one day of returning from outstn. Hopefully, the alacrity was not intended to render infructuous calls for CJI to stop Admn work."

Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Monday rejected the impeachment motion against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra by seven opposition parties. Sources said the motion was rejected on grounds that the charges were not sufficient for impeachment.

On Friday, the Congress-led Opposition moved a notice to impeach him and accusing him of "misbehaviour" and "misuse" of authority on Friday.

On Sunday, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu set in motion the process of consultation on the impeachment notice against the CJI and held discussions with a number of constitutional and legal experts, including Attorney General KK Venugopal, and former top law officer K Parasaran.

The vice-president cut short his visit to Hyderabad and reached New Delhi to hold deliberations over the notice given by the seven Opposition parties.

According to officials, Naidu spoke to former Lok Sabha secretary general Subhash Kashyap, ex-law secretary PK Malhotra and former legislative secretary Sanjay Singh on the issue.

He also held deliberations with senior officials of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, they said, adding that Naidu also spoke to former Supreme Court judge B Sudarshan Reddy. The officials said the vice-president also spoke to the attorney general on the issue.

They also said Naidu continued with the deliberations till late in the evening and also spoke to K Parasaran, who was the attorney general during the Congress governments led by Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi and was also a member to the Upper House nominated by the party.

Leaders of the Opposition parties had on Friday met Naidu and handed over the notice of impeachment against the CJI bearing signatures of 64 MPs and seven former members, who recently retired.

The Opposition parties, led by the Congress, initiated the unprecedented step to impeach the CJI by moving the notice levelling charges against him. The parties had briefed the media after handing over the notice to the Upper House chairman.

While reviewing the notice, the Rajya Sabha officials had mentioned that making public the contents of a notice before it is admitted by the chair is in violation of parliamentary rules. According to the provisions in the handbook for Rajya Sabha members, no advance publicity should be given to any notice to be taken up in the House till it is admitted by the chairman.

The move to propose impeachment notice against the CJI has led to a slugfest between the Congress and the BJP. Meanwhile, the Congress said that the CJI should considering recusing himself from judicial and administrative duties until his name is cleared. The BJP has said the Congress was trying to demean, degrade and denigrate the judiciary by moving the notice.

