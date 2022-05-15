Civilian killed in J&K's Shopian: Killed in crossfire, say police; locals refute claim

On 10 May, a civilian was killed and another injured during an encounter between terrorists and a joint team of J&K Police, the Indian Army and paramilitary personnel in Shopian

A civilian was killed during an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said. This is the second civilian killed during a gunfight in south Kashmir in a week.

Terrorist fired upon joint patrol party of CRPF-182Bn/SOG of Pulwama near the bridge connecting Litter Pulwama with Turkwangam, Shopian. During exchange of fire between terrorist & our joint team,01civilian namely Shoib Ah Ganie S/O Gh Mohd R/O Turkwangam,Shopian got injured.

22-year-old man dies

According to the police, terrorists fired upon a joint patrol team of the CRPF and the police near a bridge connecting Litter Pulwama with Turkwangam in Shopian. During the exchange of fire, a civilian, identified as Shoib Ah Ganie of Turkwangam, was injured.

“Terrorists fired upon a joint patrol party of CRPF-182 Bn/SOG of Pulwama near the bridge connecting Litter, Pulwama with Turkwangam, Shopian. During the exchange of fire between terrorists and our joint team, one civilian was injured and referred to hospital,” Inspector General police (IGP), Kashmir Vijay Kumar, said.

The police said the civilian was referred to the district hospital in Pulwama where he succumbed to his injuries.

The terrorists, "after a brief chance encounter", managed to slip into nearby orchards, the police said.

Sachin Kumar Vaishya, Deputy Commissioner, Shopian, said a magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the Turkawangam incident.

No crossfire, claims locals

Villagers, however, have rebutted the claim of the police and said there was no cross-firing.

According to a CNN-News18 report, Ganie’s death was followed by protests in Darazpora, Turkawangam. Villagers alleged that security forces shot him dead. Locals, including women, raised slogans, demanding the body of 22-year-old man’s body be handed over to the family.

An old villager said, “He is a shopkeeper and was some distance from the shop when he was shot at. He had raised his hands, but the three men in uniform fired at him. We must be told whether our young boys should come out or not”, according to the report.

On 10 May, a civilian was killed and another injured during an encounter between terrorists and a joint team of J&K Police, the Indian Army and paramilitary personnel in Shopian.

This also comes at a time when protests have erupted in the Valley over the recent killing of a Kashmiri Pandit government employee. Rahul Bhat was gunned down by militants, in central Kashmir's Budgam district on Thursday.

Reaction

M Y Tarigami, spokesman for the Gupkar Alliance, hit out at the government saying: “One more unfortunate killing of an unarmed innocent civilian at Turkwangam Shopian namely Shoiab Ahmad Ganie.”

One more unfortunate killing of an unarmed innocent civilian at Turkwangam Shopian namely Shoiab Ahmad Ganie. People dissatisfied with the government version. We urge the administration to immediately order a credible probe so that guilty is identified and brought to book. — M Y Tarigami (@tarigami) May 15, 2022

CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami asked the authorities to order a credible probe so that guilty is identified and brought to book. He said people of the area are not satisfied with the government version.

