Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in Shopian
This comes after a Pakistani terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and a local terrorist were killed in the Kulgam district on Sunday
Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir: An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces in the Shirmal area of Zainapora village in South Kashmir's Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir. Further details are awaited.
Earlier on Sunday, a Pakistani terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and a local terrorist were killed in the Kulgam district.
According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Pakistani terrorist was active in North Kashmir for more than two years and was also involved in various terror crimes. The other one was a local terrorist who was also involved in the killing of a civilian belonging to a minority community namely Satish Kumar Singh on 13 April in Kakran, Kulgam.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Anantnag
Based on specific input about the presence of terrorists in Srichand Top forest area in Pahalgam area of Anantnag, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there
J&K: Congress workers detained during protest against power crisis
Congress workers gathered at Exhibition Ground for a protest demonstration to highlight the power crisis being faced by the public, especially in Jammu region where the mercury has crossed 40 degrees Celsius mark on Friday
BJP trying to tear apart secular fabric, swords being given to people in the name of religion: Mehbooba Mufti
The PDP chief targeted the BJP over inflation and unemployment, saying they continued to pit Hindu-Muslims against each other as they failed to solve the real problems concerning the people