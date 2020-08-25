CHSE Odisha Plus 2 2020: Arts and vocational stream results likely to be released by 5 September

The state education minister Samir Ranjan Dash said that the results were deferred because two officials working in the council’s office tested positive for coronavirus

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will declare the Odisha Class 12 arts and vocational streams results in September. The results were earlier scheduled to be released by August-end.

The Indian Express reported that the delay was caused because two officials working in the council’s office tested positive for coronavirus, following which the office had to be shut down.

The state education minister Samir Ranjan Dash told the newspaper that the office was closed for a week and will reopen in September after which the pending work will be completed. The results are expected by 5 September, the minister added.

The results will be released online at the board’s official website chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in.

Students will also be able to request their scorecards via SMS. They can go to the message option in their phones and type RESULTROLL NO and send it to 56263.

Around 2.18 lakh students took the Odisha board Class 12 arts exam held in the month of March.

The exams of anthropology, sociology and geography could not be conducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The marks in these subjects will be evaluated on the basis of special assessment scheme.

As per the scheme, if a student has appeared in more than three papers, then s/he will be awarded average score calculated on the basis of the marks in top three subjects

Earlier this month, CHSE announced the results of Odisha Plus 2 Commerce and Science streams results. In commerce stream, a total of 74.95 percent students have passed this year.

The passing percentage among girls was 77.08 percent whereas it was 73.37 percent among boys.

In the science stream, the pass percentage was 70.21 percent. The Odisha Class 12 science exam was cleared by 68,374 students. Of these, 38,301 were boys and 30,073 girls.