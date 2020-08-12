Odisha Plus 2 Science Result 2020 DECLARED: 70.21% of students clear Class 12 exams; boys outperform girls this year

Odisha Plus 2 Science Result 2020 Declared: This year, 68,374 students have cleared the exam including 38,301 boys and 30,073 girls.

Odisha Plus 2 Science Result 2020 Declared: The pass percentage in the Odisha Class 12 Science stream exams is 70.21 percent this year. This year, 68,374 students have cleared the exam including 38,301 boys and 30,073 girls.

In the result declared for 97,546 students, 25,339 students stood in the first division. Meanwhile, 24,121 students secured the second division and 18,268 students secured the third division.

Nayagarh district registered the highest pass percentage of 86.51 while Jharsuguda fared the worst, with 40.71 percent students clearing the exams.

Moreover, all students passed in 20 schools, while in 15 schools, the pass percentage was at zero.

The Class 12 Science stream exam results were declared by the Odisha education board at 12.30 pm today (12 August, Wednesday). Students can check their scores on the official website — orissaresults.nic.in.

Follow LIVE updates on Odisha Class 12 results

In 2019, a total of 97,750 students had written the exams, of which 70,706 students had passed. The overall pass percentage was 72.33 percent, Jagran Josh reported.

Additionally, the pass percentage among boys was 75.02 percent, and the pass percentage among girls was 70.4 percent.

How to check Odisha Plus 2 Science result via SMS:

Type 'RESULT<space>OR12<space>ROLL NUMBER' and send it to 56263.

How to check Odisha Plus 2 Science results on official website:

Step 1: Log on the official website — orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link provided for the result

Step 3: Enter roll number and other details in the log in page

Step 4: Click submit and take a print of the result

The Odisha government had cancelled the pending examinations higher secondary classes which were initially scheduled between 23 and 28 March for Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational Education due to COVID-19 pandemic.

At least 22 papers including biology, economics, logic, geography, computer application, cost accounting, statistics, anthropology, sociology, tourism and hospitality, agriculture, automotive, electronics & hardware and retail were postponed.

The CHSE has adopted the assessment scheme announced by the Supreme Court of India on the basis of the suggestion made by a committee of CBSE.