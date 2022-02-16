'Chip in my body, being controlled externally': Man tries to drives into National Security Adviser Ajit Doval's residence

The man, who has been taken into custody, told the authorities that he had a chip in his body and was being controlled externally

A security breach has been reported at the residence of NSA Ajit Doval after an unidentified man, driving a car, tried to enter his house. The man was stopped by security personnel and has been taken into custody by Delhi Police. He is now been being interrogated by them.

An unknown person tried to enter NSA Ajit Doval's residence. He was stopped by security forces & detained. Further investigations underway: Delhi Police Sources pic.twitter.com/XDljjCxuwM — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2022

Sources told news agency ANI that the man claimed that he had a chip in his body and was being controlled externally. However, police refuted the claim since no chip was detected in a MRI scan.

According to the primary investigation, he seems to be mentally disturbed. He was driving a rented car, Delhi Police said to ANI.

The man is a resident of Bengaluru. Further investigations are underway.

Ajit Doval's residence is guarded by the Central Industrial Security Force {CISF} and heavily guarded as he falls under the Z-plus security category.

Doval is the fifth and current National Security Advisor (NSA) to PM Modi. After retirement, Doval was re-appointed as NSA and given a Cabinet rank in the second term of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government in 2019.

Earlier in January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had cancelled his address at Ferozepur in Punjab over 'serious' security lapses after the Punjab government failed to deploy additional personnel owing to poor weather conditions.

