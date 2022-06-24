Chinese visa case: No coercive action against Karti Chidambaram till 12 July, ED assures HC

The Delhi High Court on Friday adjourned the hearing on an anticipatory bail plea, in a money laundering case connected with the Chinese visa case, of the Congress leader for 12 July

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday adjourned the hearing on an anticipatory bail plea of Congress leader Karti Chidambaram for 12 July. Karti had moved a petition seeking anticipatory bail in a money laundering case connected with the Chinese visa case.

Justice Jasmeet Singh on Friday adjourned the hearing for the next date of hearing as there was no time left for a hearing today.

Meanwhile, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, who appeared for Enforcement Directorate, assured the court that no coercive action till the next date of hearing.

Earlier, another vacation bench on 8 June had reserved the order on anticipatory bail plea.

However, an application was moved on 10 June seeking permission to lead some additional arguments by the counsel of petitioner. It was allowed and the matter was listed for further hearing.

The application was moved after an order passed by Special CBI Judge M K Nagpal granting bail to S Bhaskararaman in the Chinese Visa case registered by the CBI. It was stated that there are some material developments and they wish to file additional documents. The bench had said it requires further hearing.

Justice Poonam A Bamba had reserved the order on the bail plea after hearing the arguments of senior advocate Kapil Sibal for Karti and Additional Solicitor General (ADG) S V Raju for ED.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal had argued there is no material against the accused. "No money laundering case is made out as there are no allegations that any money was given to Karti Chidambaram. If there is no money, it cannot be laundered. Still, they registered the ECIR. The accused has joined the investigation and cooperating in the same," he said.

Sibal also argued that the alleged transaction is of 2011 and they registered the case in 2022. "There is an apprehension of arrest as they registered the ECIR within ten days of registration of FIR by CBI. I am named in that ECIR, they can arrest me anytime without even calling me or giving me notice," he said.

"In the CBI case, I have been given the protection of 72 hours notice of before arrest. So, that I can approach the court," the Senior Advocate argued.

Earlier, Sibal had argued that the value of an alleged transaction is of Rs 50 Lakh, it is less than Rs one crore, in the view of this fact he should be granted bail.

"On the other hand, ASG SV Raju submitted that the bail application is premature as there is no material we have in this case. We will investigate the case. Still, they have apprehension of arrest, why do they have so. If no case is made out against them then why they have apprehension," he said.

He argued that this application is premature as even no summoned was issued, only an ECIR was registered. Therefore, the apprehension of arrest is not genuine, he added.

CBI judge MK Nagpal of the Rouse Avenue Court on 3 June, 2022 had dismissed all three applications moved by Karti Chidambaram, S Bhaskararaman and Vikas Makharia.

