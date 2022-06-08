Chinese visa scam: Delhi HC reserves order on Karti Chidambaram's anticipatory bail plea

On 3 June, a lower court had rejected Karti Chidambaram's anticipatory bail plea who along with others is facing probe by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case connected to allotment of Chinese visas

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday reserved its order in the anticipatory bail plea filed by Congress MP Karti Chidambaram in a money laundering case connected with an alleged Chinese visa scam.

After hearing senior Advocate Kapil Sibal and Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, Justice Poonam A Bamba reserved orders, Bar and Bench reported.

Earlier on 3 June, a lower court had rejected Karti Chidambaram's anticipatory bail plea who along with others is facing probe by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case connected to allotment of Chinese visas.

Special Judge MK Nagpal had dismissed his pre-arrest bail application noting their criminal antecedents. "The nature and gravity of the alleged offences, the nascent stage of investigation and also the previous criminal antecedents of the accused Karti P Chidambaram and S Bhaskararaman do not make it out a case for grant of anticipatory bail to the applicants or for any further interim protection to them for joining of the investigation of this case as it will seriously hamper the process and progress of investigation,” the order held.

It has been alleged that Karti - son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram - was facilitating visas of 250 Chinese nationals after receiving illegal gratification of Rs 50 lakh. On the basis of the case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Enforcement Directorate filed a money laundering case.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.