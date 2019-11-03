Associate Partner

Chhath Puja 2019: Devotees, including Kejriwal, offer 'arghya' in Delhi, Bihar and Nepal on fourth day of festival; here's how it's celebrated

India FP Staff Nov 03, 2019 13:28:26 IST

  • Chhath is celebrated over a span of four days is unique to the states of Bihar, Jharkhand,Uttar Pradesh and in many areas across Nepal.

  • The festival is celebrated by following rigorous rituals that includes fasting, holy bathing, worshipping the sun and offering prasad to the rising and setting Sun deity for four dys

  • Chhath translates to six in Bhojpuri and Maithili language and therefore it is celebrated on the sixth day of the month of Karthika according to Hindu lunar calendar.

  • This year the festival began on 31 October and will continue till 3 November.

The Chhath Puja, which is widely celebrated across India, especially among Biharis, is dedicated to Lord Surya or the Sun God and 'Chhathi Maiya', who is known to be his sister. This festival, which spans four days, is celebrated especially with added enthusiasm, in the states of Bihar, Jharkhand,Uttar Pradesh and in many areas across Nepal.

Representational image. PTI

3 November marks the fourth and the last day of Chhath. Devotees go to the holy waters before sunrise to make the offerings. After worshiping the Sun, they break off their fast by having Chhath prasad. The last day is also called 'Usha Argya' and those who witness the ritual on this day, touch feet of those who have observed fast and ask for the offerings or ‘arghya’ and blessings.

In Delhi, braving hazardous pollution and rain, thousands of women devotees paid obeisance to the rising sun today along the ghats on the Yamuna banks and water bodies in the city, marking the culmination of Chhath Puja.

Politicians, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, also attended Chhath Puja offering ‘arghya’ to the Sun god in the early morning.
However, the devotees were deprived a view of the rising sun due to thick smog covering the skyline of the city.

The 'arghya' was offered around 6.35 am as per the astrological timing of the sunrise, with pouring of cow milk on the basket of fruits and other items carried by fasting women.

 

This is how devotees across India celebrated Chhath

 

Rigourous ritual is followed for 4 days during Chhath:

Chhath puja is celebrated by following rigorous rituals for four days that includes fasting, holy bathing, worshipping the sun and offering prasad to the rising and setting Sun deity.

On the first day of puja which is called ‘Nahay Khay’, devotees take a dip in the holy river and bring home the holy water to prepare the offerings for the deity.

On ‘Kharna’ which is the second day of Chhath puja, the devotees observe a fast all day long and break it in the evening after sunset.

On the third day, ‘Sandhya Arghya’ which is today, devotees after preparing prasad, take a dip in the holy water in the evening and make offerings to the just setting sun at the riverbank or a common large water body. At the night of Chhath, devotees gather for a vibrant and joyous event of ‘Kosi’ and light diyas under the covering of five sugarcane sticks.

‘Usha Argya’ which is the fourth and last day of the festival devotees go to the holy waters before sunrise to make the offerings and prayers. They break their fast by having Chhath prasad.

Updated Date: Nov 03, 2019 13:28:26 IST

