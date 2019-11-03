Chhath Puja 2019: Devotees, including Kejriwal, offer 'arghya' in Delhi, Bihar and Nepal on fourth day of festival; here's how it's celebrated

The Chhath Puja, which is widely celebrated across India, especially among Biharis, is dedicated to Lord Surya or the Sun God and 'Chhathi Maiya', who is known to be his sister. This festival, which spans four days, is celebrated especially with added enthusiasm, in the states of Bihar, Jharkhand,Uttar Pradesh and in many areas across Nepal.

3 November marks the fourth and the last day of Chhath. Devotees go to the holy waters before sunrise to make the offerings. After worshiping the Sun, they break off their fast by having Chhath prasad. The last day is also called 'Usha Argya' and those who witness the ritual on this day, touch feet of those who have observed fast and ask for the offerings or ‘arghya’ and blessings.

In Delhi, braving hazardous pollution and rain, thousands of women devotees paid obeisance to the rising sun today along the ghats on the Yamuna banks and water bodies in the city, marking the culmination of Chhath Puja.

Politicians, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, also attended Chhath Puja offering ‘arghya’ to the Sun god in the early morning.

However, the devotees were deprived a view of the rising sun due to thick smog covering the skyline of the city.

The 'arghya' was offered around 6.35 am as per the astrological timing of the sunrise, with pouring of cow milk on the basket of fruits and other items carried by fasting women.

आज सूर्योदय के समय सूरज देव को अर्घ्य दे कर हमारे दिल्ली परिवार के लिए आशीर्वाद मांगा छठी मैया सभी की मनोकामना पूरी करें, स्वस्थ रखें, सबके घर में बरकत दें। छठी मैया की जय! pic.twitter.com/w4XpnDtrq6 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 3, 2019

All that exists was born from the sun There is nothing apart from it. Of what is and has been and is to be and what moves and remains still…. #छठ_महापर्व #chatthpuja #chatthpuja2019 pic.twitter.com/0qUSvDZQ1q — Abhishek Kashyap🇮🇳 (@destiny4396) November 3, 2019

Happy chhath puja 🙏

Celebrating chhath in Brahmnagri Pushkar ☺️😊 pic.twitter.com/BnrWqch2XJ — Anand Thakur (@a7602a8274c2427) November 3, 2019

Rigourous ritual is followed for 4 days during Chhath:

Chhath puja is celebrated by following rigorous rituals for four days that includes fasting, holy bathing, worshipping the sun and offering prasad to the rising and setting Sun deity.

On the first day of puja which is called ‘Nahay Khay’, devotees take a dip in the holy river and bring home the holy water to prepare the offerings for the deity.

On ‘Kharna’ which is the second day of Chhath puja, the devotees observe a fast all day long and break it in the evening after sunset.

On the third day, ‘Sandhya Arghya’ which is today, devotees after preparing prasad, take a dip in the holy water in the evening and make offerings to the just setting sun at the riverbank or a common large water body. At the night of Chhath, devotees gather for a vibrant and joyous event of ‘Kosi’ and light diyas under the covering of five sugarcane sticks.

‘Usha Argya’ which is the fourth and last day of the festival devotees go to the holy waters before sunrise to make the offerings and prayers. They break their fast by having Chhath prasad.

