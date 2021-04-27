On this special day, the devotees of Lord Vishnu observe a day-long fast to seek His blessings. The fast is broken only after seeing the moon

Chaitra Purnima is one of the most significant and momentous days of the Hindu calendar. This festival is celebrated with full fervour and joy in honour of Lord Vishnu, among the divine trinity of the Hindu religion.

This year, Chaitra Purnima is being celebrated today, 27 April. As per the Hindu calendar, the Purnima tithi which falls in the Chaitra month is known as Chaitra Purnima.

Chaitra Purnima’s special muhurat:

- Purnima tithi began at 12.44 pm on 26 April

- Purnima tithi will end at 9.01 am on 27 April

Below is the Puja Vidhi of Chaitra Purnima:

- As the day begins, devotees wake up early and take a bath before sunrise

- Following this, they worship Lord Vishnu and chant mantras

- Many devotees also chant mantras like Om Namo Narayana

- After the prayer, devotees distribute prasad

- As Hanuman Jayanti is also celebrated on Chaitra Purnima, devotees read the Ramayana and recite the Hanuman Chalisa

- During this day, charity work is an important part and people distribute food, money, clothes and other items, to people who are in need.

Most devotees take a bath in the holy river Ganga on this day. As per the holy scriptures, Hindus believe that taking a bath in the holy river helps devotees to get rid of their sins and troubles. But amid the Coronavirus pandemic and rising cases, the celebration will look a little different. Many chant mantras on this day and also perform Satyanarayan puja.