Simha Sankranti is a day when a solar transition takes place from one zodiac sign to the other. It will be observed on 17 August 2022

Simha Sankranti is a day when a solar transition takes place from one zodiac sign to the other. It is one among the twelve sankrantis that occur every year. On Simha Sankranti, according to astrology, the sun takes to transit from the Karka Rashi (Cancer) and enters the Simha Rashi (Leo). This special day falls during the Dakshinayan phase of the Hindi calendar month of Shravan. The day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, Lord Narasimha (an avatar of Lord Vishnu), and Lord Surya. More than the northern part of India, Simha Sankranti is significant to the Southern region of the country. Devotees fin Himachal Pradesh also celebrate Simha Sankranti with a lot of zeal.

People observing this puja believe that it brings peace and prosperity. It helps to eliminate several grahas and doshas from one’s Kundli. It is also said to bring stability to one’s career or education. Moreover, the transition period (from one zodiac sign to the other) brings positivity to people and the environment, according to beliefs.

Date and Shub Muhurat:

According to drikpanchang.com, this year Simha Sankranti will be celebrated on 17 August (Wednesday). The Punya Kaal Muhurta will begin on at 5:51 am and end at 7:37 am on 17 August. The Maha Punya Kaal Muhurta commences at 5:51 am and ends at 7:37 am on the same day. The Sankranti Moment will take place at 7:28 am.

Puja Vidhi:

Before the Simha Sankranti puja, devotees need to give a holy water bath to idols of Lord Vishnu and Lord Narasimha. As a part of the holy bath, coconut water is offered. Only fresh coconut should be used. Following that a Surya puja is performed. The puja begins by worshipping Lord Ganesha. A Hoovina puja is also offered to Lord Vishnumurthy. This continues for a month till the sun transits to Kanya Rashi. Fresh fruits, flowers, and sweets are further offered to the deity during the puja. Various mantras are chanted by devotees daily to seek blessings from Lord Vishnu, Sun God, and Lord Narsimha.

Significance:

On Simha Sankranti, the day begins with the Chinga month as per the Malayalam calendar, Avni month as per Tamil Nadu calendar, and Bhadra month as per the Bengali calendar. Those observing this special day believe that Simha Sankranti is a day of worship and prayer. The festival is grandly celebrated in temples across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. The popular Vishnumurthy Temple situated at Kulai near the city of Mengaluru is specially decorated on this day for the festivities.