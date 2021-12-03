CGPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 299 posts starting 16 December; check details here

Candidates must note that the number of vacancies could be increased or decreased by the Commission

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has invited online applications for the vacancies of Assistant Professor, Tutor Occupational, Demonstrator and other posts under Medical Education. Interested and eligible candidates must note that they can apply for the 299 vacancies from 16 December onwards on the official website of CGPSC - http://www.psc.cg.gov.in/.

The Commission will accept the applications for the vacancies till 14 January 2022. The aspirants are allowed to make corrections (if any) to their applications from 15-19 January, as per the official notice.

CGPSC Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

General Category candidates will be charged Rs 400 as an application fee while applicants belonging to the SC/ST/OBC (non-creamy layer) categories are required to pay Rs 300.

Vacancies:

Out of the total number of vacancies, 238 are for the post of Demonstrator, while 3 openings are for the post of Demonstrator (Physiotherapy) and Tutor-Occupational. The recruitment also aims to fill 58 vacancies for the position of Assistant Professor and Demonstrator (Nursing).

Salary:

For the post of, Demonstrator, Demonstrator (Physiotherapy) and Tutor-Occupational, the salary will be between Rs 56,100 and Rs 1,77,500 under Level 12. For the post of Assistant Professor and Demonstrator (Nursing), the salary will be between Rs 67,300 to Rs 2,13,100 under Level 13.

Candidates can visit the official website of the CGPSC and check if they meet the eligibility criteria for the posts.

Notice for post of Demonstrator:

http://psc.cg.gov.in/pdf/Advertisement/Adv_DEMONSTRATOR_2021_02122021.pdf

Advertisement for post of Assistant Professor and Demonstrator-

http://psc.cg.gov.in/pdf/Advertisement/Adv_AP_DEMO_NURSING_2021_02122021.pdf

Advertisement for post of Demonstrator (Physiotherapy) and Tutor-Occupational-

http://psc.cg.gov.in/pdf/Advertisement/Adv_DEMO_PHY_TO_2021_02122021.pdf

The CGPSC had also issued a notification recently for the recruitment of 386 Senior Resident posts. The recruitment will commence from 16 December as well and the application process is scheduled to go on till 14 January.

Applicants who are between the ages of 25 and 35 years, barring age relaxations for reserved category applicants, and have a MS/MD/DNB/Diploma are eligible to take part in the recruitment drive.

Candidates must note that the number of vacancies could be increased or decreased by the Commission.

